Two hotels issued notices for violating TCP Act in HP's Chamba

Two hotels in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district have been issued notices for violating provisions of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act, a district spokesperson said. Chamba Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia issued notices to Shangrila and Valley View hotels of Dalhousie sub-division for violating certain provisions of the Act, the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The hotel owners have been directed to ensure adherence to provisions of the Act within a fortnight of receiving the notices, failing which action as per the Act will be taken against them, he added. The copies of notices have been sent to sub divisional magistrate, power executive engineer and Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) department for further action.

