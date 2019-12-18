Zerodha Appoints Richard Pattle as Senior Advisor

• Pattle was previously Vice Chairman of Standard Chartered Private Bank and Member of The British Royal Household

• New appointment to assist Nithin and Nikhil Kamath to increase core offerings and expanding global connectivity, coincides with the launch of new initiative True Beacon

BENGALURU, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bangalore-based fintech unicorn Zerodha has appointed Richard Pattle as Senior Advisor. Zerodha, founded by brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, grew from a start-up to India's largest brokerage, and is now expanding its product offering and market coverage, including a new initiative called True Beacon.

Speaking on the appointment, Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and CIO True Beacon and Zerodha commented, "We are very pleased to have Richard supporting the Zerodha vision alongside Nithin and myself, and his rich experience will assist us enormously as we expand. While Zerodha has grown into India's largest capital markets execution platform, we are also launching a completely new initiative which will expand into the asset management and advisory space. With our new platform True Beacon, we are building tailored investment products for HNIs based on our decades-long leadership in public markets in India."

Pattle's role will be advising Zerodha and True Beacon on emerging market expansion, assisting with institutional and ultra-high net worth investor connectivity, providing philanthropic advice and forging new strategic partnerships globally.

Pattle's career has spanned banking, public services, and philanthropy across the world. In 2014, Pattle was appointed Vice Chairman of Standard Chartered Private Bank, focusing on global philanthropy, next generation and family office leadership programmes, as well as UK and Commonwealth investment opportunities for several hundred ultra-high net worth families across Asia, Africa and the Middle East and Europe. He also conceived and delivered the award-winning Future Global Leaders' Programme, which started in 2015 and has over 150 next generation alumni from the world's leading families.

Richard joined Standard Chartered from the British Royal Household, where he was Master of the Household of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. In this role, which he held over a ten-year period along with an equerry appointment, he organised all aspects of the running of the household and residences, staff, engagements and high profile events in the UK and internationally. He was on the boards of two of The Prince of Wales' charities. Pattle's first career was in the British military as a helicopter pilot in the combat role, spending 18 years in the Royal Air Force. Pattle also served for a year in Tamil Nadu, as part of an exchange posting with the Indian Armed Forces. He is currently based in the United Arab Emirates and will carry out his new role from Dubai.

"This appointment, is in anticipation of looking towards new horizons. We have grown Zerodha to a market leader, but as entrepreneurs we are always looking for new opportunities. With True Beacon, we will build a brand and initiative focused on delivering returns to investors with a focus on India's capital markets. We see tremendous growth and opportunity for disruption in the asset management space in India and Southeast Asia," added Nikhil Kamath.

Commenting on his new role Pattle commented: "Zerodha has a remarkable track record in disrupting the brokerage industry in India. I am delighted to be advising Nithin and Nikhil as they scale their reach outside India. Nikhil's track record as one of India's leading public markets experts will also give an unparalleled platform to those wishing to invest in India from overseas. Nithin and Nikhil also are passionate about creating impact through their philanthropic and sustainability work, and I look forward to helping them in this crucial endeavour to create impact in a country I have got to know very well over many years."

About Zerodha:

Zerodha is an Indian Financial Services company that offers brokerage-free equity investments, retail and institutional broking, currencies and commodities trading and mutual funds. Founded in 2010, Zerodha is known for its discount pricing model and innovative use of technology. Headquartered in Bangalore it has a physical presence in all major Indian cities. As of 2019, it is the largest retail brokerage firm in India with a loyal client base of over one million users and contributes up to 15% of retail trading volumes on Indian stock exchanges.

https://zerodha.com/

About True Beacon:

True Beacon is an ecosystem of proprietary investment products, capital markets services and value-additional programs focused on India's public and private markets. With the market's most client-aligned fee model, technology-enabled transparency and focus on strategic value creation such as philanthropic and next-generation business leadership expertise, True Beacon is an innovative addition to India's asset management industry.

https://www.truebeacon.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1056846/Richard_Pattle_appointed_Senior_Advisor.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.