Michelin teams up with ARAI for development of auto, tyre tech

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:34 IST
The Indian subsidiary of the French tyre major Michelin said on Wednesday it has inked an initial pact with the Pune-based Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for collaboration in automobile technology. The areas under the proposed partnership include training on vehicle dynamics, tyre technologies and exploring future stakes in standardisation and regulation, among others, a release said.

This strategic partnership will also see Michelin India and ARAI join forces to facilitate testing of tyres for regulatory requirements like wet grip and rolling resistance, it said. "At Michelin, we continue to expand our external partnerships to tap into new perspectives on innovation. Our strategic partnership with ARAI will allow us to share our expertise and multi-country know-how on tyre technology for the Indian market," said Eric Philippe Vinesse, EVP for research and development and a member of the Executive Committee, Michelin Group.

ARAI is the automotive testing body, affiliated to the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. The two partners will also improve representation and reproducibility of tyre certification testing, leading to increased confidence in the industry and to benefit the consumers in India, Vinesse added.

Besides, the partnership will also explore possibilities for Michelin India Research and Development to entrust and explore cooperation with ARAI on tyre technology R&D, and exchange new technological know-how for UNECE (United Nations Economic Commission for Europe) regulatory requirements, the company said. "We are happy to collaborate with Michelin on supporting the development of the auto and tyre industries in India. This partnership will help us strengthen learnings that drive innovation and standardisation to harness mobility opportunities for India," said Rashmi Urdhwareshe, director, ARAI.

According to Arun Jaura, managing director Michelin R&D India, this partnership, in addition to joint innovative missions will work on collaborative technical projects that will benefit consumers, help the mobility industry in preparation of upcoming norms and regulations..

