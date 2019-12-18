Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura agro-based SEZ to open avenues for investment,connectivity

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has notified setting up of the first-ever special economic zone (SEZ) in Tripura.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 17:49 IST
Tripura agro-based SEZ to open avenues for investment,connectivity
There will be 100 pc income tax exemption for the first five years. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has notified setting up of the first-ever special economic zone (SEZ) in Tripura. The SEZ is being set-up at Paschim Jalefa in Sabroom which is in south Tripura district, about 130 km from the capital city of Agartala. It will be a sector-specific economic zone for food processing.

Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) Ltd will develop it with an investment of Rs 1,550 crore, according to an official statement released on Wednesday. The SEZ is estimated to generate 12,000 skilled jobs. Rubber-based factories, textile and apparel units, bamboo and agri-food processing industries will be set-up in the SEZ.

"The setting up of SEZ in Sabroom will open up new avenues to attract private investment, considering the proximity of Chittagong Port and construction of a bridge across Feni river in south Tripura which is underway," said the statement. After the SEZ is set up, 100 per cent income tax exemption will be provided on export income for units under Section 10AA of the Income Tax Act for the first five years.

Besides, 50 per cent exemption will be provided for the next five years and 50 per cent of the ploughed back export profit for another five years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Siliguri: Christmas market witnesses dip in sales amid CAA protests

By Tarak Sarkar Ongoing protests over the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act CAA in Northeast India and several parts of West Bengal has adversely affected the preparations for Christmas celebrations in the region with markets in Siliguri w...

Eagles LB Grugier-Hill needs surgery, placed on IR

The Philadelphia Eagles placed linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill on injured reserve with an ailing back that requires surgery, the team announced Wednesday. Following Sundays game at Washington, Kamu Grugier-Hill reported back discomfort to team...

WFP receives post-cyclone support from EU to combat hunger in Mozambique

The European Union contributed this year nearly 4 million euros in humanitarian funding to the United Nations World Food Programme in Mozambique, supporting people affected by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth as well as providing logistics support...

Woman jumps to death from 6th floor, boyfriend booked for abetment of suicide

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel here, with police booking her boyfriend on the charge of abetment of suicide, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019