Lead futures gain marginally on spot demand
Lead prices on Wednesday traded higher by 25 paise to Rs 152.85 per kg in futures trade as participants built up fresh positions driven by pick-up in demand at spot market.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in December edged higher by 25 paise, or 0.16 per cent, to Rs 152.85 per kg in a business volume of 353 lots.
Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders due to upsurge in demand by battery-makers in physical market mainly helped lead prices to trade higher.
