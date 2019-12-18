Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndiGo becomes 1st Indian carrier to operate 1,500 daily

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 19:35 IST
IndiGo becomes 1st Indian carrier to operate 1,500 daily
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier IndiGo has become the first domestic carrier to operate 1,500 flights per day, a feat which is in line with its expansion strategy. The 1,500th flight was operated in December, the airline said in a release.

IndiGo had flown its 1,000th daily service in December last year. The airline currently has a fleet of 249 planes and operates to 83 destinations, including 23 international ones.

"We are pleased to be the first Indian airline to touch 1,500 daily departures, with one flight taking off every minute," IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said. With this, IndiGo now operates on an average one flight per minute.

He said this growth has been achieved on the back of unparalleled network offered by the airline in the country. "2019 has been an eventful year with many new partnerships, orders and milestones. We are optimistic about 2020, and our endeavour will be to build focus cities and traffic corridors that connect India to the world," Dutta added.

The airline flies over 2.50 lakh passengers per day, he said. "Our mission is to promote trade, tourism and economic growth by increasing mobility and accessibility across the length and breadth of the country," Dutta said.

IndiGo expanded its operations to 11 domestic and eight international new destinations inclusive of multiple exclusive and virgin routes, increasing its portfolio by 22 percent, between January to December this year, the release said. Besides launching flights to Shillong, Gaya, Jodhpur, Belgaum, Silchar, Shirdi and Mysore in the domestic market, IndiGo also made its entry in the European market with a flight service to Istanbul, and also launched operations to Jeddah, Chengdu, Yangon, Hanoi, Riyadh, Ho Chi Minh City and Guangzhou in 2019.

In addition to this,the newly-built Kannur airport was connected to Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Hubli, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram, it said. Besides announcing orders of 280 CFM engines and 300 Airbus aircraft to fuel its future growth, the carrier also became a member of the international airline's body, IATA..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

You have to ask Virat why is he so animated: Kieron Pollard

After losing the second ODI of three-match series against India by 107 runs, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday made a cheeky remark, saying people need to ask Virat Kohli as to why he is so animated on the field. Pollard had d...

US STOCKS-Wall Street extends record-setting rally; FedEx drops

The SP 500 and Nasdaq inched to all-time highs on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as investors optimism about the global economy remained strong, while a steep drop in FedEx shares limited further gains.All three major indexes wer...

Village revenue officer arrested on graft charges in AP

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Wednesday evening arrested a village revenue officer in Andhra Pradeshs Krishna district for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a farmer, officials said. ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police T Ka...

GST Council fixes 28 pc uniform tax rate for lottery

The GST Council on Wednesday fixed a uniform tax rate of 28 percent on both state and private lottery. Briefing reporters after the 38th meeting of the Council, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the new rate for the lottery will co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019