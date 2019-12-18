Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Argentina bondholders set up creditor group to talk with new government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Argentina bondholders set up creditor group to talk with new government

A group of around 80 of Argentina's bond holders have formally set up a creditor group, according to a statement on Tuesday, ahead of debt restructuring talks with the country’s new government that are expected to get underway shortly.

"A group of large institutional holders of outstanding debt securities issued by the Republic of Argentina are collaborating together with the objective of facilitating a constructive dialogue with the Republic’s new administration, anticipating potential liquidity challenges that the Republic may face in the coming months,” the group said in a statement. The group said it had designated UBS Securities and Mens Sana Advisors as financial advisors and did not specify a lead creditor.

A spokesman for the Argentine Ministry of Economy declined to comment. A spokesman for the Presidency did not immediately reply to request for comment. The group said it was committed to conducting talks under G20-endorsed Principles for Stable Capital Flows and Fair Debt Restructuring, "which include transparency and timely flow of information, open dialogue, good faith actions, and fair treatment among creditor classes."

UBS said its Chairman Axel Weber was "following closely the evolving situation in Argentina" as part of his role Chairman of the Institute of International Finance and Co-Chair of the Group of Trustees of the fair debt restructuring principles. The IIF, last week penned a letter to Argentina's new Economy Minister Martin Guzman urging him to begin talks with creditors. UBS added Weber was not involved in the setting up of any creditor group.

Reuters has previously reported the existence of at least three bondholder groups. Argentina’s recently inaugurated government is preparing for negotiations with creditors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure around $100 billion in debt after a sharp market crash earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Chandrasekaran writes to Tata employees; asks them to focus on biz, stakeholders' welfare

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday asked all group employees to stay focused on their businesses and welfare of stakeholders in wake of the NCLAT order that raised issue of his appointment as Executive Chairman of the company....

ANALYSIS-Boeing 737 MAX freeze divides suppliers into haves and have-nots

Boeing Cos decision to suspend aerospaces biggest production line exposes contrasts in the U.S.-dominated 737 MAX supply chain, severely straining some niche machine shops while giving engine giants time to iron out their own wrinkles. The ...

Surgeons at Delhi hospital remove 'largest' chest tumor with robotic surgery

Surgeons at a city hospital have performed a minimally invasive robotic surgery to remove what they claim to be the largest thoracic tumour to ever be recorded. Lakopo Molotii, a 54-year-old native of Tuvalu, a country in the South Pacific,...

UPDATE 6-Pelosi calls Trump threat to U.S. as House moves toward Trump impeachment vote

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Donald Trump an ongoing threat to American democracy as the bitterly divided chamber engaged in an impeachment debate before historic votes on two charges accusing the Republican pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019