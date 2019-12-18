Tourism Federation of Jammu seeks completion of projects to attract tourists

The Tourism Federation of Jammu (TFJ) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister of State for Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel, seeking completion of various projects to boost tourism in the city. A delegation of TFJ during their meeting with the minister insisted that the work on 'Tawi riverfront' on the lines of Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, an artificial lake and the cable car project should be completed soon.

The other demands raised by the TFJ included the restoration of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, reviving Jammu Haat and tapping the tourism potential of Udhampur, Reasi, Bani, Basohli, Bhaderwah, Kishtwar, Poonch and Rajouri districts. The delegation also suggested the revival of a pre-partition era railway station at Bikram Chowk, from where the Jammu-Sialkot rail service used to operate.

The delegation also highlighted the need for the development of the historic Kameshwar temple.

