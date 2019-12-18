Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Sons Chairman & directors to be appointed in consultation with Mistry Camp: NCLAT

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:19 IST
Tata Sons Chairman & directors to be appointed in consultation with Mistry Camp: NCLAT

Future appointments of Chairman and other board members of Tata Sons must be done in consultation with the minority shareholder Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the NCLAT said on Wednesday while ordering reinstatement of ousted Chairman Cyrus P Mistry. A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya said that the move would remove the mistrust between Tata and Mistry group and would create a healthy atmosphere.

"We are of the view that for better protection of interest of all stakeholders as also safeguarding the interest of minority group, in future at the time of appointment of the Executive Chairman, Independent Director and Directors, the ‘Tata Group’ which is the majority group should consult the minority group i.e.‘Shapoorji Pallonji Group," said NCLAT. It also ordered that "any person on whom both the groups have trust, be appointed as Executive Chairman or Director as the case may be which will be in the interest of the Company and create healthy atmosphere removing the mistrust between the two groups, already developed and has caused global effect as admitted in the ‘Press Statement’ of the Company."

The appellate tribunal has also directed Ratan N Tata, Chairman emeritus, Tata Sons and the nominees of Tata Trust to desist from taking any decision in advance and interfere into the affairs of the holding company. "Ratan N Tata and the nominee of the Tata Trusts shall desist from taking any decision in advance which requires majority decision of the Board of Directors or in the Annual General Meeting," the NCLAT order said.

The NCLAT said that the group's chairman emeritus Ratan Tata's actions against Mistry were ‘prejudicial" and "oppressive" in nature. The appellate tribunal said that the "affirmative voting power of the nominated Directors of the ‘Tata Trusts’ over majority decision of the Board; actions taken by Ratan N Tata, Nitin Nohria and NA Soonawala and others as discussed above; the fact that the Company (‘Tata Sons has suffered loss because of ‘prejudicial’ decisions taken by Board of Directors."

The fact that a number of ‘Tata Companies’ have incurred loss; in spite of decision making power vested with the Board of Directors with affirmative power of nominated Directors of the ‘Tata Trusts’, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

FADA knocks SC door to protect dealers interest in BS-VI transition

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations FADA on Wednesday filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking modification of its order whereby it directed that no motor vehicle conforming to emission standard Bharat Stage-IV shall ...

Guwahati : State president of PFI arrested

Assam Minister Chandramohan Patwari informed that the state president of Popular Front of India PFI Aminul Haque was arrested on Wednesday. The arrest was made in connection with the violence that erupted in protest against the Citizenship ...

It is amazing to have two hat-tracks in ODIs: Kuldeep Yadav

After delivering a match-winning performance against West Indies, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday said that it feels amazing to have two hat-tricks in One Day Internationals ODIs. It feels amazing to take two hat-tricks in One Day...

Amazon Prime Video release motion poster of 'The Forgotten Army'

Amazon Prime has released the motion poster for its upcoming series The forgotten Army- Azaadi ke liye which is going to be their first show for the year 2020. The show features two upcoming actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari in the lead rol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019