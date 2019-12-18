Left Menu
Development News Edition

First of its kind entertainment destination coming up KIA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 22:58 IST
First of its kind entertainment destination coming up KIA

A first of its kind entertainment destination is coming up at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here, which will be developed in the next two years with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore. The entertainment arena on 6.3 acres is being developed by a consortium of Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group in consultation with leading live entertainment company Live Nation,the organisers said at a press conference on Wednesday.

They said music entrepreneur and festival curator Nikhil Chinapa will take on his role as strategy and communications lead. Phase-1 Experiences founder and Managing Director Oum Pradutt said they were awarded the tender, floated by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

"BIAL is pleased to announce the partnership with two market leaders in their respective areas of expertise. This is a significant stepping stone towards making the BLR Airport a hub of entertainment, not just for Bengaluru, but for the entire country, he said.

This arena would be a first-of-its-kind to be created at an airport and the first multi-purpose venue in India to host events and other activity. This brings to life a new facet in BIALs commitment to offer unparalleled services to passengers and visitors, alike, said Rao Munukutla, Chief Real Estate Officer, BIAL.

Pradutt said The venue will be on par with iconic international concert arenas such as New Yorks Madison Square Garden and Londons O2 Arena, enabling us to import the biggest shows and best of global talent to India. This will attract audiences and fans from not just across India, but across South Asia, and establish Bengalurus position as a live concert and entertainment capital globally." The Chief Operating Officer of Embassy Group, Aditya Virwani said the first-of-its-kind, international arena at KIA will place the city on the global map as a destination for prestigious events.

Embassys development expertise in building world-class assets will bring about an iconic project in association with the BIAL and Phase-1 Experiences, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Today marks the culm...

FOREX-Dollar barely flinches after Trump impeachment, Aussie jumps on solid jobs data

The dollar took in stride the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday while its Australian counterpart rallied after a surprise fall in the countrys unemployment rate.The British pound remained under pressure on renewed fears...

Shifting balances of power triggering new and dangerous risks: UN chief

Shifting balances of power are triggering new and dangerous risks, the UN chief told the Italian Senate in Rome on Wednesday, pointing to the need for more coordinated international responses, focused on solutions.Against the backdrop of as...

Attempt was made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for country's President: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that attempts were made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for the post of countrys President. Addressing an event here, Thackeray said that when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019