First of its kind entertainment destination coming up KIA

A first of its kind entertainment destination is coming up at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here, which will be developed in the next two years with an initial investment of Rs 100 crore. The entertainment arena on 6.3 acres is being developed by a consortium of Phase 1 Experiences and Embassy Group in consultation with leading live entertainment company Live Nation,the organisers said at a press conference on Wednesday.

They said music entrepreneur and festival curator Nikhil Chinapa will take on his role as strategy and communications lead. Phase-1 Experiences founder and Managing Director Oum Pradutt said they were awarded the tender, floated by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

"BIAL is pleased to announce the partnership with two market leaders in their respective areas of expertise. This is a significant stepping stone towards making the BLR Airport a hub of entertainment, not just for Bengaluru, but for the entire country, he said.

This arena would be a first-of-its-kind to be created at an airport and the first multi-purpose venue in India to host events and other activity. This brings to life a new facet in BIALs commitment to offer unparalleled services to passengers and visitors, alike, said Rao Munukutla, Chief Real Estate Officer, BIAL.

Pradutt said The venue will be on par with iconic international concert arenas such as New Yorks Madison Square Garden and Londons O2 Arena, enabling us to import the biggest shows and best of global talent to India. This will attract audiences and fans from not just across India, but across South Asia, and establish Bengalurus position as a live concert and entertainment capital globally." The Chief Operating Officer of Embassy Group, Aditya Virwani said the first-of-its-kind, international arena at KIA will place the city on the global map as a destination for prestigious events.

Embassys development expertise in building world-class assets will bring about an iconic project in association with the BIAL and Phase-1 Experiences, he added..

