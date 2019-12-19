Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street builds on record-setting rally; FedEx drops

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 00:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 00:11 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street builds on record-setting rally; FedEx drops
Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

The S&P 500 inched to an all-time high on Wednesday, extending a record-setting run as optimism about global economic growth strengthens, limited somewhat by a steep drop in FedEx shares. The Nasdaq also hit a record high. All three major indexes were on pace for their sixth straight session of gains, building on a rally from late last week spurred by expectations of an initial U.S.-China trade deal.

Analysts said the trade agreement, announced on Friday, removed a major risk for global equity markets, leaving stocks with slightly more room to rise in what is left of 2019. "The trade truce with China has really set the backdrop for a continued move higher to the end of the year," said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer, Independent Advisor Alliance, Charlotte, North Carolina.

"I don't see a huge rally, just a slow drip." The benchmark S&P 500 hit its fifth consecutive record high on Wednesday, its longest streak since January 2018.

However, holding back gains on the index was a 10% drop in FedEx shares after the U.S. parcel delivery company cut its fiscal 2020 profit forecast on heavy expenses, slowing global trade and the fallout from its breakup with Amazon.com Inc. The profit warning from FedEx pressured shares of rival United Parcel Service Inc, with the Dow Jones Transport Average down 0.9%.

The market also largely shrugged off the near-certain impeachment of Donald Trump as the House of Representative's gears up for a historic vote later in the day on two charges accusing the U.S. President of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Trading history during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and the resignation of President Richard Nixon suggests Wall Street has little to worry about.

Facebook Inc was the biggest boost to the S&P 500 as Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the stock. At 1:10 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 10.03 points, or 0.04%, at 28,277.19, the S&P 500 was up 2.55 points, or 0.08%, at 3,195.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 20.52 points, or 0.23%, at 8,843.88.

Small-cap Russell 2000 hit its highest level in 14 months on Wednesday. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.39-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 125 new highs and 41 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

Infosys to pay USD 800,000 to settle case with California Attorney General

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it is confident U.S. Senate will exonerate Trump after impeachment

The White House said on Wednesday it was confident the U.S. Senate would exonerate President Donald Trump in a trial after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for abusing his power and obstructing Congress.Today marks the culm...

FOREX-Dollar barely flinches after Trump impeachment, Aussie jumps on solid jobs data

The dollar took in stride the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday while its Australian counterpart rallied after a surprise fall in the countrys unemployment rate.The British pound remained under pressure on renewed fears...

Shifting balances of power triggering new and dangerous risks: UN chief

Shifting balances of power are triggering new and dangerous risks, the UN chief told the Italian Senate in Rome on Wednesday, pointing to the need for more coordinated international responses, focused on solutions.Against the backdrop of as...

Attempt was made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for country's President: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that attempts were made to pressurise Shiv Sena when it extended support to Pratibha Patil for the post of countrys President. Addressing an event here, Thackeray said that when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019