Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivy Global Awards its star employees at its annual event 'Action Day 2019'

Ivy Global celebrated its annual event 'Action Day 2019' to recognise the in-house talent and award them for their hard work and exceptional skills.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 10:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 10:01 IST
Ivy Global Awards its star employees at its annual event 'Action Day 2019'
Ananth Krishnan C Subramanian, the Chief Financial Officer, Sandeep Tiku Group Chief Technology Officer, Subramaniam, Head of Finance (Shared Services). Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Dec 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ivy Global celebrated its annual event 'Action Day 2019' to recognise the in-house talent and award them for their hard work and exceptional skills. In the 'Action Day 2019', the Ivy Global awarded its employees, majorly young talents for their impressive performance during the current year.

"We call all the employees and conduct this programme every year. The main purpose is to discuss and review the year, and award the well-deserved employees for their work and commitment", said Ananth Krishnan C Subramanian, the Chief Financial Officer. "The idea behind this branding exercise is to recognise retail and attractive talent. It essentially gives us the leverage to project the talent mostly in India and also the expats who may wish to come back to India can utilise the talents for the benefit of gaming in and outside the Hyderabad", shared Subramaniam, Head of Finance (Shared Services).

"We have grown up in the last four to five years rapidly. We have launched our logo and website, essential for the growth plans that we have for our company in the coming years. We build software for the gaming industry and, there are billions of dollars in this industry. Our focus is now towards building extensive gaming products that will help Ivy grow into a bigger organisation in the next couple of years", shared Sandeep Tiku, Group Chief Technology Officer, commenting on how Ivy Global is working to create an irreplaceable place for itself in the gaming industry. Ivy Global is currently has a total of 1,542 of employees dedicatedly working for the organisations and its projected headcount growth by the end of the year is 60 per cent. It has 34 per cent of females and, 66 per cent of male working. In the leadership roles, 16 per cent of females and 84 per cent of males are seen.

Women Initiatives Mom (To be) Onboard: An Initiative to provide the much-needed comfort and care to expecting mothers. We provide exclusive cabs for commuting to and from the office for all expecting mothers. The hygiene factor of the cabs is monitored, and cabs are stocked with refreshments and water. Drivers are trained specifically to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for expecting mothers.

Reboot @ Ivy: A unique re-entry program for talented woman software professionals who took a career break due to life events like marriage, having a child, etc, to reboot their career. Ivy will provide them a platform to upgrade their skills that enables them to jump-start their career with Ivy. Women in Tech: A program of initiatives to attract and retain women in technology so we find and keep the best people.

Well Being / Security Random Security Checks (Cabs): Checks for alcohol consumption for drivers and hygiene factors of the Cabs to ensure a safe ride from home to office and back.

24/7 Snacks Vending Machine: An option of providing healthy snacks especially for employees working in shifts, Big Basket Vending machines have been installed in all cafeterias. Annual Health Check-ups: To ensure that employees keep a tab on their health and fitness levels, the company provides a free annual health check-up at corporate hospitals and diagnostics.

Employee Development Management Development Programme (MDP): This program provides the stimulus and insights for a better understanding of one's strengths and development needs as a manager/lead, creates an environment to practice with peers and colleagues to deepen and share thinking. The agility of the modulation of the program allows participants to take ownership of their development; it makes this fit for purpose for any manager/lead, at any level of seniority, across the globe.

Communication Candidate Engagement Program: Engaging with prospective hires via a Candidate Engagement Program for all offered candidates. The aim of this program is to welcome offered candidates and provide more information about the organization and the team they are likely to join. A detailed presentation with a Q&A session, followed by lunch is normally the agenda.

Townhalls: Company updates, achievements, project milestones, new initiatives, etc are shared by the leadership team which closes with a Q&A session. Leadership Meet: A full day offsite program to bring the leadership team to identify areas of improvement and brainstorm on ideas to address them. Various activities that enable them to think out-of-the-box and arrive at different strategies are planned.

HR Help Desk: Open events where employees can approach HR to address their queries and concerns. Voice Survey: An annual survey to measure the employee engagement index, it's the single biggest opportunity employees have to give their views openly, direct to those who make decisions in the business; and the leadership we will be investing a lot of time in planning and communicating actions in response to the themes raised.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

The House of Rambhajos showcasing Jadau Jewellery at the Jaipur Jewellery Show

Jaipur Rajasthan India Dec 19 ANINewsVoir Renowned Jadau Jewellers from Jaipur, The House of Rambhajos, will be showcasing their range of fine jewellery at Jaipur Jewellery Show from the 20th to 23rd of December 2019 at the Jaipur Exhibitio...

Stalin, Haasan criticise police action against Guha, Yadav

Opposition DMK and MNM on Thursday criticised the police action against historian Ramchandra Guha and Swaraj Abhiyaan chief Yogendra Yadav during the anti-CAA protests, with Kamal Haasan expressing concern over their safety. Yadav and Guha...

Renault to hike prices of vehicles in January

French auto major Renault on Thursday said it will hike prices of its vehicles from January to offset rising input and material costs. The company said it would undertake a substantial price increase across its range of vehicles with effect...

Innoviti s Novel #KuchBhiOnEMI Offer Hits a Sweet Spot With Apparel Shoppers

No Restrictions Credit Card EMI Offers helps non-traditional retail categories use innovative consumer financing offers to combat economic slowdown BENGALURU, Dec. 19, 2019 PRNewswire -- To combat the effects of a slowing economy, retail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019