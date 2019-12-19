Anti-CAA protest: Gates of 16 Delhi metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of 16 stations for commuters in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more stations were closed soon after, followed by two more.

"Entry & exit gates of Vasant Vihar and Mandi House are closed. Interchange facility is available at Mandi House," the DMRC said in its latest tweet. Metro stations which are closed include Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market.

The gates of Central Secretariat were also closed but interchange facility was available for passengers. Other stations which are closed are: Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Lal Quila, Vishwa Vidyalaya. Sources said the entry and exit gates were closed so that people going to protest venues could be dissuaded.

