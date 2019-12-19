Left Menu
Development News Edition

The House of Rambhajos Showcasing Jadau Jewellery at the Jaipur Jewellery Show

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 13:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:06 IST
The House of Rambhajos Showcasing Jadau Jewellery at the Jaipur Jewellery Show

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir)

Renowned Jadau Jewellers from Jaipur, The House of Rambhajos, will be showcasing their range of fine jewellery at Jaipur Jewellery Show from the 20th to 23rd of December 2019 at the Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), Jaipur.

The House of Rambhajos has been known for their bridal trousseau jewellery inspired by historic eras. They focus on flawless craftsmanship and timeless jadau designs that can be passed over generations.

It's time to sparkle and redefine the delicacy of a bride with Nazakat, a collection in jadau from The House of Rambhajos catering to the individualistic needs of each patron, with tailor-made opulent pieces rendered in master craftsmanship.

Redefining classic motifs with modern elements tailored for the modern Indian women, the pieces are feminine and truly enchanting. Ranging from necklaces to uncut polki bangle sets to maang tikkas, these creations will memorialize your romance and wedding day. The most commonly used stones in this vibrant collection are jade emeralds, scarlet rubies, south - sea pearls, tourmaline and Russian emeralds.

"Each and every piece being delicately intricate and bridal, depicted on every fine handcrafted detail is what this jadau showcase is all about,." says Nitin Gilara, the 4th generation at House of Rambhajos.

Rambhajo has been in business for over 100 years and has been passed down through 4 generations. The brand prides itself in adhering to age-old traditional techniques of kundan and polki work and artisans still create each exquisite piece of jewellery by hand.

It was the moniker given to Shri Shri Kishan Gilara, in 1921, when the brand started operations in the pink city, and today Rambhajo is undoubtedly, one of the most coveted jewellery manufacturing houses in the country.

Behind every successful story there is always an interesting twist, and Rambhajo has one too. Known for its wholesale manufacturing and producing kundan-polkis for almost 100 years the fourth generation led by Nitin Gilara with his three brothers, decided to not only get into direct dealings with consumer, but also restore recognition and interest in the age old craft, along with his family.

“Many people didn’t want to buy kundan, as they believed the returns won’t be favourable, but Ramabhjo wanted to change it, one stone at a time,” says Nitin. When the fourth generation came into the business, with an eye for expansion, Mumbai the city of dreams was the place to start operations.

Rambhajo has a flagship store in Jaipur, a showroom in Jodhpur and a wholesale office in Mumbai.

Rambhajo’s believe that buying a good piece of jewellery is an investment for the client and not just a dream.

The new collection will be showcased at Jaipur Exhibition & Convention Centre (JECC), Jaipur.

Booth Details: JJS: F24, F25, F26, IG3, IG4, IG5

For more information about Rambhajos: Insta Handle - www.instagram.com/thehouseoframbhajos/?hl=en.

Image 1: Jadau Jewellery by The House of Rambhajos

Image 2: Jadau Jewellery by The House of Rambhajos

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-managers from S.Africa's Eskom arrested - police

Former managers from South Africas troubled state-run power firm Eskom have been arrested, a spokesman for the elite police unit the Hawks said on Thursday. An Eskom spokeswoman said she was not aware of the arrests.A breaking news banner r...

Cricket-India seamer Chahar ruled out of final West Indies ODI

India seamer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the decisive third one-day international ODI against the West Indies due to an injury, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Thursday. Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the se...

CAA protests: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police; no protection to students

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on a PIL seeking setting up of a fact finding committee to look into violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the...

TN: Chennai Police revoke permission for rally in Valluvarkootam

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, Dec 19 Amid Citizenship Amendment row, Chennai Police on Thursday revoked permission to hold a rally in Valluvarkootam, informed police official. The protestors are meanwhile planning to defy the police and are sla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019