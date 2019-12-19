Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki launches new variant of Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 13:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 13:17 IST
Maruti Suzuki launches new variant of Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday announced the launch of a new variant of its entry-level small car Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new variant comes with aero edge design, dual-tone interiors, high-fuel efficiency, and latest safety features.

"Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today announced the launch of the new Alto VXI+ which offers SmartPlay Studio a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto," the country's largest car maker said in a filing to the BSE. The variant comes with BS-VI compliant engine and delivers a high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l, it added.

Alto VXI+ will be available with enhanced safety features like dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver, it said. "The new Alto VXI+ with the smart play studio is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to our customers. Alto VXI+ also carries forward the legacy of the Alto which is India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

US gives 'narrow exemption' to India from sanctions on Chabahar for Afghan aid: Official

The US has provided a rare exemption to India from sanctions on the Chabahar port in Iran as it recognizes that the strategic project is a lifeline for war-torn Afghanistan to get humanitarian supplies from India, according to a senior Trum...

Ex-managers from S.Africa's Eskom arrested - police

Former managers from South Africas troubled state-run power firm Eskom have been arrested, a spokesman for the elite police unit the Hawks said on Thursday. An Eskom spokeswoman said she was not aware of the arrests.A breaking news banner r...

Cricket-India seamer Chahar ruled out of final West Indies ODI

India seamer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the decisive third one-day international ODI against the West Indies due to an injury, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Thursday. Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the se...

CAA protests: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt, police; no protection to students

The Delhi High Court Thursday issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on a PIL seeking setting up of a fact finding committee to look into violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University here during protests against the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019