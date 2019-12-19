Maruti Suzuki launches new variant of Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday announced the launch of a new variant of its entry-level small car Alto, priced at Rs 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new variant comes with aero edge design, dual-tone interiors, high-fuel efficiency, and latest safety features.
"Maruti Suzuki India Ltd today announced the launch of the new Alto VXI+ which offers SmartPlay Studio a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, enabled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto," the country's largest car maker said in a filing to the BSE. The variant comes with BS-VI compliant engine and delivers a high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l, it added.
Alto VXI+ will be available with enhanced safety features like dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver, it said. "The new Alto VXI+ with the smart play studio is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to our customers. Alto VXI+ also carries forward the legacy of the Alto which is India's best-selling car for 15 consecutive years," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maruti Suzuki India
- Alto
- BSE
- Apple
- India
ALSO READ
Rialto Entertainment Group investing in Fuzzy Duckling Media
Defaulter realtor 3C's director arrested after dramatic chase: Official
Realtors hail UP govt's move to exempt penalty on projects delayed due to litigation
Accuser drops lawsuit against Kings coach Walton
Piramal Realty forms JV with Omkar Realtors for project in Mumbai, to invest Rs 3,000 cr