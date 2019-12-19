Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sitharaman holds pre-Budget talks with leaders of trade unions, labour organisations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held her fifth pre-Budget consultations with representatives of various trade unions and labour organisations.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 14:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 14:06 IST
Sitharaman holds pre-Budget talks with leaders of trade unions, labour organisations
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holding pre-Budget meet with leaders of trade unions and labour organisations in New Delhi on Thursday. Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday held her fifth pre-Budget consultations with representatives of various trade unions and labour organisations. She is likely to present her second Budget for the Modi 2.0 government in Parliament on February 1.

Participants shared their views on labour and employment issues including skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of the existing labour force. Issues relating to the quality of job creation and ensuring minimum wages of workers were also discussed. They also spoke about skill development in labour-intensive areas, alignment of skill development initiatives with cluster developments, creation of a dedicated fund for skill enhancement and allocation of more funds to MGNREGA scheme.

Participants said the number of days of work under MGNREGA should be increased. There should be legislation for various welfare schemes for permanent benefits. Besides, a separate fund must be set up for the revival of job creation via micro, small and medium enterprises. Social sector spending should be increased, they said.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur, Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar, Secretary at the Department of Economic Affairs Atanu Chakraborty, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CBDT Chairman Pramod Chandra Mody, Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian, Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment Heeralal Samariya, Director General of V V Giri National Labour Institute H Srinivas and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance. Participating labour organisations included Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, All India Central Council of Trade Unions, Federation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, All India National Trade Union Congress, Labour Progressive Federation, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Hind Mazdoor Sabha, Self Employed Women's Association, Federation of Association of Small Industries of India, Trade Union Coordination Centre, Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd and FICCI Assistant Secretary-General Pawan Kumar.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

CBSE announces date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

Police resorts to lathi-charge during protest against CAA in Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Police on Thursday resorted to lathi-charge during a protest called by various left parties over the newly amended citizenship law. The protesters were allegedly blocking the police vehicles when the police resorted to lathi-cha...

Anti-CAA protesters torch vehicles in Lucknow's Madeyganj area, police lob teargas shells: DGP.

Anti-CAA protesters torch vehicles in Lucknows Madeyganj area, police lob teargas shells DGP....

Internet restored in some areas of West Bengal

The West Bengal government on Thursday afternoon gave its nod to resumption of internet services in Howrah district besides Baruipur and Canning subdivisions of South 24 Parganas district, a senior state government official said. A review ...

Iran calls for transport insurance for Muslim nations

Hit by U.S. sanctions that make it difficult to get Western insurers from covering Iranian exports, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday proposed setting up a transport insurance mechanism exclusively for Muslim nations.Irans oil-re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019