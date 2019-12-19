Anti-CAA protests: Gates of Rajiv Chowk, 18 other metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of 19 stations including the busy Rajiv Chowk for commuters in view of protests in the national capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more were closed soon after, followed by others in quick succession.

"Entry & exit gates of Rajiv Chowk are closed. Interchange facility is available at this station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet at 2.20 pm. Earlier, the DMRC had tweeted that Janpath station's gates were also closed and that trains will not be halting there.

Before Janpath, the DMRC had closed Barakhamba Road and Mandi House stations. Other closed stations included: Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market.

The gates of Central Secretariat were also closed but interchange facility was available there for passengers. Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Lal Quila, Vishwa Vidyalaya, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vasant Vihar have also been shut. Sources said the entry and exit gates were closed so that people going to protest venues could be dissuaded.

The stations were closed as protest against the amended Citizenship Act escalated in the national capital on Thursday. Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.