Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mid-cap, small-cap indices to outperform benchmarks in 2020: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities Ltd said on Thursday that mid-cap and small-cap indices are most likely to outperform the benchmarks in 2020 after two consecutive years of under-performance.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 15:34 IST
Mid-cap, small-cap indices to outperform benchmarks in 2020: HDFC Securities
The financial services intermediary is a subsidiary of private lender HDFC Bank. Image Credit: ANI

HDFC Securities Ltd said on Thursday that mid-cap and small-cap indices are most likely to outperform the benchmarks in 2020 after two consecutive years of under-performance. "The markets are getting polarised day-by-day in terms of volumes and market capitalisation. This means that a vast portion of portfolio of retail and high net-worth individual (HNI) investors do not reflect the bullishness displayed by Nifty," said the leading stock broking company.

Investors are now selling stocks and mutual funds at a faster pace than earlier in the present age of disruption. One of the reasons for this is also the low difference in tax rates between short-term and long-term capital gains, said HDFC Securities adding that investors are also shaken by frequent changes in the composition of Nifty and Nifty mid-cap indices.

"The composition of the trading pattern at the exchanges is slowly changing with institutions doing the investment part, proprietors providing the liquidity and retail and HNIs playing the intra-day or extreme short-term game." The company said emerging markets as an asset class could start performing better over the next few years after under-performing over the past ten years.

This will be driven by a slowdown in developed economies, demographic dividends in emerging economies and falling crude oil prices. "At the same time, we have not seen the last of US-China trade tiff, though for the time being the two countries have come to a temporary truce." Domestically, said HDFC Securities, higher inflation readings before the next Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy meeting in February and any announcement of significant fiscal expansion in the Union Budget 2020-21 can lower the possibility of an interest rate cut.

Interest rates across the globe may be steady for some time unless continued slowdown forces resumption of rate cuts, it said. Given the easy money policy followed globally, foreign portfolio investment (FPI) flows will be healthy in the early part of 2020. HDFC Securities said its Budget expectations include upward revision in the direct income tax slabs for individuals, abolition of long-term capital gains tax on equities and equity mutual funds, setting up of a mechanism for taking over stressed assets of banks and non-banking finance companies, incentives for export units which promote jobs and measures to boost investments in agriculture.

While some green shoots are visible as far as Indian macros are concerned, the clear turnaround in the economy could be in Q4 FY20 or early Q1 FY21. The structural changes undertaken in recent years will help transform the Indian economy over the next decade and maintain growth at strong levels. 2020 could bring global equity returns that are front-loaded as Brexit and trade war fears recede and central banks continue with easy monetary policy. This can also get reflected in India as expectations build-up ahead of the Union Budget and add fuel to the stocks rally.

Any concrete progress in strategic divestment in the meanwhile can also help. "In the run-up, Nifty could see a rise to 12,800 in the first quarter of CY20." Besides, the asset quality of banks can witness a decisive turnaround this fiscal with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) reducing sharply driven by a combination of reduction in fresh accretions to NPA as well as stepped-up recoveries from existing NPA accounts.

However some recurrence (to a smaller extent) may be seen in infrastructure, non-banking finance companies, agriculture, retail and MSME spaces, said HDFC Securities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. imposes sanctions on two Iranian judges for 'oppression'

The United States has imposed sanctions on two Iranian judges whom it accuses of having punished Iranian citizens and dual nationals for exercising their freedoms of speech and assembly, the U.S. Treasury said on Thursday.The judges, Abolgh...

Pinaka missile system successfully flight-tested

Indias indigenously developed Pinaka missile system, which is capable of striking up to a range of 75 kilometers with high precision, was successfully flight-tested on Thursday, a defense statement said. The Pinaka MK-II rocket is modified ...

Caring from far away: The robot that transmits touch

Can robots help solve the problem of an ageing population in growing need of physical help but lacking the money and carers to provide it Japans Toyota Motor Corp thinks they can, if they are equipped to mimic the touch and actions of a car...

Will bring energy, positivity to KKR like a 20-year-old: Tambe

Pravin Tambe believes that ones age is what one feels and at 48, the Mumbai leg-spinner doesnt think that he is one day older than 20. On a day when youngsters went unsold at the IPL auctions here on Thursday, the former Rajasthan Royals le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019