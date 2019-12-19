Left Menu
Anti-CAA protests: Gates of 19 metro stations closed; Rajiv Chowk open

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 19-12-2019 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:43 IST
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed entry and exit gates of 19 stations, including Delhi Gate, for commuters in view of protests in the national capital against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. However, the busy Rajiv Chowk metro station is now open for public after being closed for almost two hours.

Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka. Seven more were closed soon after, followed by others in quick succession. "Entry & exit gates of Delhi Gate are closed. Trains will not be halting at this station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet at 4.15 pm.

The other closed stations are Janpath, Barakhamba Road, Mandi House, Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market. The gates of Central Secretariat were also closed but interchange facility was available there for passengers. Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh, Lal Quila, Vishwa Vidyalaya, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vasant Vihar have also been shut.

Sources said the entry and exit gates were closed so that people going to protest venues could be dissuaded. The stations were closed as protest against the amended Citizenship Act escalated in the national capital on Thursday.

Senior opposition leaders, a large number of students and activists were detained by police on their way to two mega demonstrations against the new citizenship law as prohibitory orders and restrictions on internet and mobile phone services in parts of Delhi-NCR region inconvenienced thousands of people. Two protests were scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheed Park near ITO.

