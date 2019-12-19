Left Menu
Anti-CAA protests: 19 IndiGo flights cancelled, 16 others delayed

  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-12-2019 16:46 IST
  Created: 19-12-2019 16:46 IST
Nineteen IndiGo flights were cancelled and 16 others were delayed as crew members were stuck in traffic jam on NH-8 due to anti-CAA protests on Thursday, a Delhi airport official said. Four airlines -- Vistara, GoAir, Air India and IndiGo -- announced that their passengers, who are stuck in traffic due to anti-CAA protests in various parts of Delhi, will be adjusted in subsequent flights for no extra fees.

"Till now, 16 flights have been delayed due to traffic jam at NH-8. IndiGo has cancelled 19 flights as the crew members were stuck in traffic jam and because of other issues," the official said. In a press statement on Thursday, IndiGo said that it has "proactively blocked hotel rooms near the airport to keep our crew ready to be deployed at short notice...Customers who are affected can be rebooked at no additional cost."

"Due to traffic restrictions and to accommodate passengers reaching late to the airport, we have rescheduled and curtailed our schedule in and out of Delhi by approx. 20 departures (approximately 10 per cent of our Delhi departures)," the low-cost carrier said. IndiGo is India's largest airline, carrying around 47 per cent of total domestic passenger traffic.

GoAir stated on Thursday that it is offering waiver of fees for rescheduling and cancellation to passengers travelling to or from Delhi on Thursday and Friday. However, the airline clarified that if there is any fare difference, it will have to paid by the passenger.

Air India said on Twitter, "In view of the current heavy traffic congestion along the Gurugram-Delhi highway, resulting in inconvenience to passengers, reissue/ no-show/ cancellation and refund charges for all domestic and international tickets for travel from Delhi on December 19 shall be waived." Vistara airline said that customers who miss their flight due to heavy traffic congestion on Gurgaon-Delhi highway will be accommodated on next flight for no extra fee or fare on the basis of seat availability.

The full-service carrier added, "We are also offering free changes and cancellations for those who are booked to travel from Delhi today. Fare difference, if any will be applicable." PTI DSP DSP SMN SMN

