China's economy may face bigger downward pressure in 2020 -premier
China's economy could face even bigger downward pressure in 2020 than this year, state television on Thursday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.
The government will take steps to keep economic operations within a reasonable range next year, Li was quoted as saying.
