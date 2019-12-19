Hyundai unveils new compact sedan; to compete with Dzire, Amaze

Hyundai Motor India on Thursday unveiled its upcoming compact sedan Aura which it plans to launch in the country next month. The company aims to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Dzire and Honda Amaze with the introduction of the model.

Hyundai plans to target customers in the personal mobility space with Aura while it would continue to cater to the fleet segment with Xcent. The domestic compact sedan market is currently pegged at around 25,000 units a month and dominated by Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze.

"With Aura, we will cater to the demand in personal segment while Xcent would continue to service the fleet segment," Hyundai Motor India Ltd MD and CEO S S Kim told PTI. When asked if the company has set a sales target for the new model, he added: "We are doing well in SUV and compact hatchback segments, it is only in the compact sedan segment that our performance is not satisfactory. "

He further said: "With this new vehicle we strongly believe that we can be a meaningful player in the segment and compete with the likes of Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze." The vehicle comes with various segment first attributes, including a trim powered by a BS VI compliant one litre turbo engine.

The vehicle will also have variants powered by BS VI diesel engine as well as trims with AMT technology. Based on a new platform, the model also comes with features like wireless charging and driver rear view monitor.

"With 12 segment unique features, we are confident that it will meet the aspirations of millennials setting a new trend in modern mobility," Kim said.

