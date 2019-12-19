Left Menu
Development News Edition

Value addition, diversification in marine products key to boost trade: Drip Capital

Exporters of marine products should invest in value addition and infrastructure along with product and market diversification to revive growth, US-based trade finance company Drip Capital said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 17:33 IST
Value addition, diversification in marine products key to boost trade: Drip Capital
The United States is the largest market for Indian shrimp. Image Credit: ANI

Exporters of marine products should invest in value addition and infrastructure along with product and market diversification to revive growth, US-based trade finance company Drip Capital said on Thursday. India exported nearly 6.3 billion dollars (about Rs 45,000 crore) worth of marine products in FY19. The sector reported a compound annual growth rate of 13 per cent between FY10 to FY19.

However, it declined by 9 per cent from FY18 to FY19 in shipment value terms even though shipments grew 18 per cent in volume terms over this period. Shrimp, frozen fish and mollusks are major export commodities with shrimp contributing 71 per cent of India's total marine export shipments.

"Indian shrimp exports to the United States face stringent quality checks and scanning along with a hike in anti-dumping duty to 2.34 per cent from 0.84 per cent in 2018, which has had a negative effect on the shipment volumes," said Pushkar Mukewar, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Drip Capital. "Other factors impacting Indian marine exports include a change in consumer preferences and an increase in quality consciousness in traditional markets for marine exports like the European Union. This has led to the implementation of tougher norms in these regions, which has further increased the pressure on Indian exporters," he said while quoting Drip Capital's latest commodity report.

Quality concerns from buyer markets, particularly in the West, are going to remain a big challenge for Indian farmers who face increasing competition from other markets offering high-quality and value-added products, the report says. Besides, while Indian marine exports have long relied only on Vannamei shrimp, over-reliance on exporting one specific product is unlikely to be a sustainable long-term strategy.

On the other side, amid the US-China trade war, China is also opening as a potential market for Indian marine exporters. This can also translate into further growth possibilities for Indian marine exports in east Asia, the report says. The United States is the largest market for Indian shrimp while China and Vietnam are the largest importers of Indian frozen fish and mollusks. Together, these three countries make up 50 to 60 per cent of the country's marine export market.

However, with the tightening of regulations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Indian shrimp exporters are now sailing amid choppy waters. Andhra Pradesh is the top marine exporting state with a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent followed by Gujarat and West Bengal with a compound annual growth rate of 10 per cent, roughly at par with the country's overall growth. Other contributing states are Kerala and Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Videos

Latest News

At minus 12 deg C, Keylong coldest place in Himachal Pradesh

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry and overcast conditions on Thursday, with Keylong and Kalpa freezing at sub-zero temperatures and the weather office predicting heavy rain and snowfall till Saturday. The coldest place in the sta...

Goldman in talks to admit guilt in 1MDB case: report

Washington, Dec 19 AFP Goldman Sachs is in talks with American authorities to admit guilt and pay a massive fine in the 1MDB bribery scandal to end a US criminal probe, according to a report on Thursday. The global finance giant is near an ...

Gorbachev says hospitalised with pneumonia

Moscow, Dec 19 AFP Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, told Russian media on Thursday that he is being treated in hospital for pneumonia. Confirming a radio report about his illness, the 88-year-old told RIA Novosti news agency by ph...

Entire electoral process needs to be made accessible for people with disablities: CEC

The entire electoral process, from enrolment to elections, needs to be people friendly and accessible for those with disablities, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on Thursday. Addressing the national workshop on Accessible Elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019