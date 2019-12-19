GKN Aerospace takes on lease 1 lakh sq ft warehousing space in Pune from Embassy Industrial Park

Embassy Industrial Parks on Thursday said it has given on lease one lakh sq ft area in its warehousing facility at Chakan in Pune, Maharashtra, to GKN Aerospace. The company, which is part of real estate firm Embassy group, has signed GKN Aerospace as their new client in the industrial park facility.

"This facility leased by GKN Aerospace will produce electric wiring interconnection systems for civil aircraft in the facility," a company statement said. GKN Aerospace is the world’s leading aerospace supplier with 50 manufacturing locations in 15 countries. The company is provider of innovative smart aerospace systems and components used from single aisled aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world, from business jets to the world’s advanced 5th generation fighter aircraft.

Other clients that are also working with Embassy Industrial Parks, Chakan are Mahindra Logistics, Rosenberger Electronic Co India Pvt Ltd and Faurecia among others. Aditya Virwani, COO Embassy Group, said: "GKN Aerospace has leased our facility in Chakan, Pune and we are positive of working with them for long term and also hopefully extend our relationship in other facilities as well.”

John Pritchard, CEO Aerostructures and Systems Europe and Asia said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Embassy Industrial Parks for our facility requirement in Pune. Together we made the facility well suited to produce state of the art Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) for commercial aircraft where we will create 800 jobs in the near future." Embassy Industrial Parks has invested Rs 350 crore to build a 1.1 million sq ft industrial park at Chakan. The project mainly comprises built-to-suit factories ranging from 50,000 sq ft to 2 lakh sq ft in size.

The company has industrial parks in Chakan (Pune), Sriperumbudur (Chennai), Farrukhnagar and Bilaspur (Delhi-NCR) and Hosur – between Bangalore & Chennai and in Kothur (Hyderabad). Over the next three years, the company aims to build 9 parks, with the total of 35 million sq ft of potential development.

Embassy Industrial Parks is a joint venture between Embassy group and Warburg Pincus. GKN Aerospace is the world's leading multi-technology tier-1 aerospace supplier. It develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies– for use in aircraft ranging from helicopters and business jets to the most used single aisle aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, innovative engine systems and smart transparencies help to reduce emissions and weight on the aircraft and enhance passenger comfort.

GKN Aerospace operates in 15 countries at 50 manufacturing locations employing about 18,000 people.

