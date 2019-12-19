Left Menu
Magicpin starts operations in Rajasthan

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 17:50 IST
Magicpin starts operations in Rajasthan

Online discovery and rewards platform, Magicpin on Thursday said it has commenced its operations in Rajasthan. Magicpin CEO Anshoo Sharma said the company is starting its operations in Rajasthan from Jaipur. After that it will start operations in cities like Udaipur, Kota and Jodhpur.

The startup helps users find retail stores or brands through photos and videos. More than eight lakh retail businesses or companies are involved, he told reporters at a press conference here. Sharma said that the company is operating in more than 90 cities of the country, and with a four-fold increase, its gross merchandise value (GMV) has exceeded one billion dollars.

He said that this company, which started in 2015, raised USD 30 million from investors and will raise more, if necessary.

