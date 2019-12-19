Ministry formulating New Policy 2020 to develop competitive textile sector

The Ministry of Textiles is in the process of formulating a New Textiles Policy 2020 with a vision to develop a competitive textile sector which is modern, sustainable and inclusive with special focus on the manufacture of apparel and garment, technical textiles, Man-made fiber products, and exports while maintaining a pre-eminent position in handicrafts and handlooms sectors.

The Ministry of Textiles is requesting substantive inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders including individuals and associations on various topics like wool, cotton, silk, jute, man-made fiber, handloom, handicraft, powerloom, infrastructure, investment, apparel, exports, branding and quality control, technical textiles, human resource, technology, and machinery up-gradation to take forward various sub-sectors of Textiles Industry to a level where production, exports, and employment grows at faster pace. The entire effort is being made to realize the Prime Minister's vision of "Make in India" for the country and for identifying one strong product with export potential from every district and cluster.

Inputs and suggestions for the New Textiles Policy 2020 may be given on Textiles Ministry's website www.texmin.nic.in (in 'What new' section of homepage ) by 15th of January 2020.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.