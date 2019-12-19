Singapore Airline to use Boeing 787-10 on Chennai-S'gpre route

Singapore Airlines would operate Boeing 787-10 on the Chennai-Singapore sector from May 20 next year, making it the first international carrier to operate such an aircraft on the route. Singapore Airlines currently operates Airbus A330-300 aircraft on the sector, a press release said.

Singapore Airlines (SIA) is the largest customer for the 787-10 with firm orders for 49 of such aircraft. According to the release,the 787-10s are configured with 337 seats in two classes, featuring 36 business class seats and 301 economy class seats.

Singapore Airlines said it has invested USD 350 million in the introduction of new regional cabin products on an initial 20 Boeing 787-10 aircraft. The cabin features fully-flat beds and direct aisle access for all Business Class customers, among others, it said.

The inaugural service SQ529 of Boeing787-10 aircraft would depart from Chennai International airport on May 20, 2020. Singapore Airlines would increase its frequency out of Chennai to 13 flights a week from the current 10.

Combined with its subsidiary SilkAir, the number of flights would increase to 17 flights a week by June 1, 2020. "Singapore Airlines is delighted to start services on the latest generation aircraft to Chennai," Singapore Airlines General Manager India David Lim said.PTI VIJ BN BN.

