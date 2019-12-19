AfDB approves €43mn to support Agropole Sud project in Senegal’s Casamance

The African Development Bank's board of directors has recently approved 43.1 million euros for the Agro-industrial transformation zone project (PZTA-Sud or Agropole Sud). The Agropole Sud project is located in the natural region of Casamance (Ziguinchor, Sédhiou and Kolda), in the south of Senegal and which has significant agro-industrial potential.

PZTA-Sud is a pilot project which will be implemented over a period of five years at a total cost, excluding taxes, of around 87.75 million euros and will involve other stakeholders such as the Islamic Development Bank (27.85 million euros), and the Senegalese State (16.8 million euros).

The three planned components are support for the establishment of a business ecosystem favorable to private investment in agro-industry, sustainable improvement of the capacities of producers in agro-industrial sectors; as well as coordination, management and monitoring and evaluation.

"The South Agropolis project will help the development of the agricultural sector in this rich area of ​​Casamance and thus contribute to economic and social inclusion. It is a very important project to enhance the agricultural potential of the targeted area, increase the industrial transformation rate of agricultural products and improve the quality of life of the people of Casamance," opined Atsuko Toda, director of agricultural finance and rural development from the bank.

Among the expected results are the creation of around 14,500 direct jobs as well as 35,000 indirect jobs targeting women and young people (50 percent women and 60 percent young people). The project will globally affect 65,000 households, or approximately 365,000 people. It is also expected to improve the food and nutrition security of beneficiaries and their income, thanks to better access to markets, agricultural inputs and services.

To achieve this, the project plans to increase private investment, thanks to the facilities provided: more favorable business ecosystem, construction of a central agro-industrial park (in Adéane), 3 regional modules (in Bignona, Sédhiou and Kolda) and 5 aggregation and service platforms. It also plans to build the capacity of actors in the value chains of agro-industrial sectors including mango, cashew, corn and non-wood forest products.

