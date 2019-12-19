Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB approves €43mn to support Agropole Sud project in Senegal’s Casamance

AfDB approves €43mn to support Agropole Sud project in Senegal’s Casamance
Among the expected results are the creation of around 14,500 direct jobs as well as 35,000 indirect jobs targeting women and young people. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank's board of directors has recently approved 43.1 million euros for the Agro-industrial transformation zone project (PZTA-Sud or Agropole Sud). The Agropole Sud project is located in the natural region of Casamance (Ziguinchor, Sédhiou and Kolda), in the south of Senegal and which has significant agro-industrial potential.

PZTA-Sud is a pilot project which will be implemented over a period of five years at a total cost, excluding taxes, of around 87.75 million euros and will involve other stakeholders such as the Islamic Development Bank (27.85 million euros), and the Senegalese State (16.8 million euros).

The three planned components are support for the establishment of a business ecosystem favorable to private investment in agro-industry, sustainable improvement of the capacities of producers in agro-industrial sectors; as well as coordination, management and monitoring and evaluation.

"The South Agropolis project will help the development of the agricultural sector in this rich area of ​​Casamance and thus contribute to economic and social inclusion. It is a very important project to enhance the agricultural potential of the targeted area, increase the industrial transformation rate of agricultural products and improve the quality of life of the people of Casamance," opined Atsuko Toda, director of agricultural finance and rural development from the bank.

Among the expected results are the creation of around 14,500 direct jobs as well as 35,000 indirect jobs targeting women and young people (50 percent women and 60 percent young people). The project will globally affect 65,000 households, or approximately 365,000 people. It is also expected to improve the food and nutrition security of beneficiaries and their income, thanks to better access to markets, agricultural inputs and services.

To achieve this, the project plans to increase private investment, thanks to the facilities provided: more favorable business ecosystem, construction of a central agro-industrial park (in Adéane), 3 regional modules (in Bignona, Sédhiou and Kolda) and 5 aggregation and service platforms. It also plans to build the capacity of actors in the value chains of agro-industrial sectors including mango, cashew, corn and non-wood forest products.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon president Aoun names former minister Diab next PM

Lebanon President Michel Aoun has designated Hassan Diab, an academic and former education minister, as the countrys next prime minister on Thursday.Diab, who has the support of Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies, was named after formal c...

UPDATE 1-U.S.-China to sign 'Phase one' trade pact in early January -Mnuchin

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday the United States and China would sign their so-called Phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical scrub.Mnuc...

People should do 'satyagraha' against CAA : Akhilesh Yadav

In the backdrop of violent protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday urged people to register their dissent through Satyagraha, the Gandhian mean of protest. I appeal to the people of Lu...

Two killed in firing during anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru:Cops

Two persons were killed in police firing on Thursday as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, turned violent here, police said. Police sources said protesters attempted to lay siege to the Mangalore North police station and tried...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019