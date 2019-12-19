Bank of Maharashtra leads PSBs in terms of digital transaction

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has been ranked first among the public sector banks for digital transaction in November by the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology. Besides, the Ministry of Rural Development has conferred the bank with national award for best-performing bank for Rural Self Employment Training Institutes.

The award was received by the bank's Executive Director Hemant Kumar Tamta, BoM said in a statement. The statement further said the bank is working in sync with the Government of India's flagship programme Digital India with a vision to transform India into digitally empowered society and knowledge economy.

The vision is to provide facility of seamless digital payment to all citizens of India in a convenient, easy, affordable and secured manner, said the bank's managing director A S Rajeev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

