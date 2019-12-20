Amazon on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally in 2019

E-commerce giant Amazon announced today that its dedicated last-mile delivery network is on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally this year.

Last year, the Seattle-based company launched its Delivery Service Partner program to help entrepreneurs set up and manage their own package delivery business. The DSP program provides an opportunity for individuals with little to no logistics experience to build their own business with access to the company's delivery volume, safety training programs, sophisticated routing technology and a suite of exclusively negotiated discounts.

As of today, Amazon has 150 delivery stations in the United States that employ more than 90,000 Amazon Logistics associates and more than 800 DSP partners who employ 75,000 delivery drivers in the country.

Touting it as a big milestone, Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations praised Amazon's logistics team who help deliver smiles to millions of customers across the world.

Amazon's transportation network is built on a foundation of 20 years of operations and logistics experience, an unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovation, and talented teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers. Thanks to these great teams we've delivered 3.3 billion customer packages worldwide this year, and are on track to deliver 3.5 billion packages by the end of the year. These are big milestones on behalf of our customers. Clark

In a press release, Amazon said the safety of delivery drivers was a top priority for the e-commerce giant and its delivery service partners. Highlighting the on-road safety record of the drivers in Amazon's last-mile operations, the company said the drivers have traveled more than 800 million miles this year and their record is better than the national benchmark as measured by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

