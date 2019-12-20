Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks post 3rd weekly gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 13:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 13:02 IST
China stocks post 3rd weekly gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal

China stocks eased on Friday but posted their third straight weekly gain on improving relations between Washington and Beijing after they reached an initial trade deal last week. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.3%, to 4,017.25, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.4%, to 3,004.94.

** For the week, CSI300 gained 1.2%, while SSEC was up 1.23%. ** U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday the United States and China would sign their so-called Phase one trade pact at the beginning of January, adding that it was completely finished and just undergoing a technical "scrub."

** China on Thursday unveiled a new list of import tariff exemptions for six chemical and oil products from the United States, days after the world's two largest economies announced the initial trade deal. ** On Friday, overseas investors bought into the A-share market for the 27th straight session, their longest spell of buying this year. The robust flows helped power the country's tech names to record highs, as Beijing vows to build its own tech capabilities.

** As the initial trade deal removed some of the uncertainty over the Sino-U.S. tariff dispute, investors turned their focus to the health of the world's largest economy and Beijing's policy moves. ** China's economy could face more downward pressure in 2020 than it did this year, but the government will take steps to keep growth within a reasonable range, state television on Thursday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

** Economic growth slowed to a near 30-year low in the third quarter, however, policymakers have been more cautious about growth-boosting measures than in past downturns. ** China stood pat on its lending benchmark rate on Friday, as widely expected after the central bank kept borrowing costs of medium-term loans steady earlier this month.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.13%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.20%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0151 per U.S. dollar, 0.07% weaker than the previous close of 7.01.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 21%, while China's H-share index is up 8.5%. Shanghai stocks have risen 5% this month. ** As of 07:16 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 26.60% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Notre Dame Cathedral to miss first Christmas in centuries

Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars a beacon of hope amid the bloodshed. Yet, an accidental fire in peacetime finally stopped the cathedral from celebrating Midnight Mass this year, for the first time in over two cen...

Court awards life imprisonment to Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao rape case

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar will remain in jail for entire life for raping a woman in Unnao in 2017, a Delhi court said on Friday while sentencing him to life imprisonment. District Judge Dharmesh Sharma also imposed an exemplary ...

EXCLUSIVE-Huawei and Deutsche Telekom held advanced talks over 5G network deal - sources

Deutsche Telekom was in advanced talks to retain Chinas Huawei as its main supplier of radio equipment for new mobile networks before it put the negotiations on hold for political reasons, according to three sources familiar with the matter...

Country could make jump in Ease of Doing Business due to sustained effort: PM Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that the goal of achieving the 5 Trillion Dollar Economy is achievable.He was participating in the inaugural session of the Hundred Years of ASSOCHAM in New Delhi today.Addressing a gathering of leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019