Dr. Jitendra Singh compliments GoAir for launching flight to Varanasi

The Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh has said the holy city of Varanasi is today one of the most sought after destinations, not only for religious tourism but also for exploring tourists.

"In the last five-six years after the Government headed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi assumed office, Varanasi has been bestowed the pride of place which it was worthy of", Dr. Jitendra Singh said, while launching the inaugural flight of GoAir from Delhi to Varanasi, here today. "Varanasi district has undergone so much development and beautification that it is difficult to believe without seeing and experiencing it," he added.

The Minister said Varanasi is the face of India's ancient civilization and culture. "Religious domestic tourists, of course, do come to Varanasi, but hordes of foreigners also throng to this holy city to experience and study India's ancient civilization and culture", said Dr. Jitendra Singh. "The visit creates a natural bonding between the visitor and India's rich heritage and culture", he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also complimented the airlines for launching another flight today to Varanasi from Ahmedabad. "What a lovely coincidence that the Prime Minister's constituency and his home state are being connected today by a direct flight", he remarked.

On the occasion, Dr. Jitendra Singh asked the airline management to consider launching a late evening flight from Jammu to Delhi.

(With Inputs from PIB)

