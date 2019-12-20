Left Menu
Two Srinagar-bound flights diverted due to snowfall

Fresh spell of snowfall on Friday in Kashmir has forced diversion of two Srinagar-bound flights, officials of the Airport Authority of India said here. "Two Srinagar-bound flights have been diverted so far due to snowfall. If the weather continues to remain like this, the operations will have to be suspended for the rest of the day," the officials said.

Moderate snowfall began in most parts of Kashmir this afternoon as predicted by the MeT department. The downpour is expected to continue till Saturday. The arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway was open for one-way traffic as vehicles were being allowed to travel towards the valley till last reports came in.

