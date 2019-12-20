Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commercial coal mining for pvt sector to cut import dependency: Anil Agarwal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 16:37 IST
Commercial coal mining for pvt sector to cut import dependency: Anil Agarwal

Mining baron Anil Agarwal on Friday said commercial coal mining for the private sector in the country will help in cutting down import dependency and his firm Vedanta Ltd will look for opportunities once it begins. Also, Agarwal said Vedanta is keen to participate in auction of iron ore in future.

In a major reform in the coal sector since its nationalisation in 1973, the government last year in February had allowed private companies to mine the fossil fuel for commercial use, ending the monopoly of state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL). The Centre had termed the move of opening up of commercial coal mining for the private sector as the most ambitious coal sector reform since the nationalisation of this sector.

"Import of coal is a sin. We (India) already have huge reserves of coal. In exchange of import, huge money goes out of the country," Agarwal told PTI on the sidelines of an Assocham event here. He further said: "Today we can double the production of Coal India and in coming days more mines open so we don't import coal. If commercial mines will be opened we will for sure look for them".

Vedanta, he said, will also participate in the auction of iron ore mines in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Catalan separatists receive temporary accreditation as EU lawmakers

Catalan separatist leaders Carles Puigdemont and Antoni Comin received temporary accreditation as members of the European Parliament on Friday and full accreditation would be approved in January at the earliest, the chambers spokeswoman sai...

All internet services suspended in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh in view of anti-citizenship law protests: District Magistrate

All internet services suspended in Bulandshahr of Uttar Pradesh in view of anti-citizenship law protests District Magistrate....

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude in Hindukush; tremors felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR: Officials

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude in Hindukush tremors felt in several parts of North India, including Delhi-NCR Officials....

Protesters pelt stones at police personnel in Meerut during anti-CAA protest

Protesters on Friday pelted stones at police personnel during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA at Lisari Gate, Meerut. In a video of the incident, police personnel were also seen pelting stones at the crowd when a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019