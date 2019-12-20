Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIB announces USD 210 million loan for irrigation & solar energy projects in India

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 17:14 IST
AIIB announces USD 210 million loan for irrigation & solar energy projects in India

The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on Friday announced a total loan of USD 210 million for irrigation and solar energy projects in India. The multilateral institution will lend USD 145 million to improve irrigation services and strengthen flood risk management in West Bengal, while USD 65 million has been earmarked for a 250-megawatt (MW) solar project in Rajasthan promoted by Hero Future Energies, an official statement said here.

India is the second-largest shareholder of the bank and the largest recipient of its loan and equity commitments. The total commitments to the country stand at USD 3 billion, which is about a third of total of USD 10 billion. The irrigation project in West Bengal is co-financed by the World Bank and is expected to strengthen the management of the Damodar Valley Command Area irrigation scheme, the statement said.

The funds will also be used to modernise irrigation infrastructure at main, branch, distributary and minor canal levels and invest in structural measures to reduce flooding in the project area, it said. The bank statement said West Bengal has 37,660 square kilometres prone to floods out of its total area of 88,752 square kilometers and regularly faces floods, and climate change may only aggravate the problems.

"This investment will help thousands of farmers get adequate water through scientific water conservation and distribution methods," its Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer D J Pandian was quoted as saying. The body has also approved a USD 65-million 250-megawatt solar power project in Jodhpur promoted by independent power producer Hero, it said adding that there are plans to ramp up the capacity to 616 MW by 2022.

The announcement comes a month after the bank had announced a USD 575 million funding to strengthen suburban rail network Mumbai and also a renewable energy project promoted by Tata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake measuring 6.3 strikes Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

An earthquake measuring 6.3 struck Afghanistans Hindu Kush region at a depth of 190 kilometres 118.06 miles on Friday, the Indian weather office said. USGS put the magnitude at 6.1.There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage...

Rabada hails Jacques Kallis' appointment as SA's batting coach

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada has hailed the appointment of Jacques Kallis as the batting coach of the side and went on to call him as a great of the game. In the recent few weeks, South Africa cricket has gone through major transitions ...

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri: Delhi Police.

Additional DCP Rohit Rajbir Singh suffers a minor injury due to stone pelting during anti-CAA stir in Seemapuri, said Delhi Police in a statement.Several roads leading to Jama Masjid and Red Fort witnessed massive traffic jams as hundreds o...

Switzerland switches off nuclear plant as it begins exit from atomic power

Switzerlands Muehleberg nuclear power station went off the grid on Friday after 47 years, marking the end of an era as the shutdown starts the countrys exit from atomic power. The 373-megawatt-capacity plant which opened in 1972 has generat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019