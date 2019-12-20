Left Menu
17 Delhi metro stations closed amid protests against citizenship amendment bill

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 17:41 IST
  20-12-2019
Logo of DMRC Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday closed 15 stations, including the busy Rajiv Chowk, to restrict the movement of those protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. "Entry & exit gates of Mandi House and Janpath are closed. Interchange facility is available at Mandi House," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

Soon after, it tweeted that Kashmere Gate and Central Secretariat stations were also closed. Earlier, the DMRC had closed the entry and exit gates of Rajiv Chowk, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market station. Interchange facility was available at Rajiv Chowk.

Johri Enclave, Shiv Vihar and Dilshad Garden stations were also closed. "Of the 285 stations, Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid & Delhi Gate on violet line, Jaffrabad & Maujpur-Babarpur on pink line and Jamia Millia Islamia on magenta line are closed as per instructions of security agencies. Rest of the metro network is operating as per schedule," the DMRC had tweeted.

In all, 17 metro stations are closed for commuters.

