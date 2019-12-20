Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI approves under green channel Qatar Holding LLC's stake buy in Adani Electricity Mumbai

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 19:36 IST
CCI approves under green channel Qatar Holding LLC's stake buy in Adani Electricity Mumbai

The Competition Commission of India on Friday said it has given approval under the green channel route to acquisition of over 25 per cent stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd and Adani Electricity Mumbai Services Ltd by Qatar Holding LLC. The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) earlier in December agreed to buy a 25.1 per cent stake in Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd -- the firm that distributes power to three million consumers in Mumbai -- for Rs 3,200 crore.

"Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) and a subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) have signed definitive agreements for the sale of a 25.1 per cent stake in AEML to QIA and for a shareholder subordinated debt investment by QIA in AEML. "The total QIA investment in AEML will be approximately Rs 3,200 crore," a company statement had said.

Qatar Holding LLC, registered as a foreign portfolio investment with Sebi, is an investment holding company of the QIA, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said. Under the green channel route, CCI also approved acquisition of IDBI Asset Management Ltd and IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd by Muthoot Finance Ltd.

Muthoot Finance in November said it has "entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDBI Asset Management (AMC) and IDBI MF Trustee Company". Upon completion of the transaction, Muthoot Finance will purchase 100 equity shares of IDBI AMC and IDBI MF Trustee Company held by the sellers for a total consideration of Rs 215 crore, it had added.

Besides, the fair trade regulator also approved acquisition of GVK Airport Holdings Ltd by Green Rock B 2014 Ltd, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Indo-Infra Inc. "The notification relates to acquisition of shares of, and control over, GVKAHL...and through GVKAHL (and/or through its affiliates), control over GVKAHL's subsidiaries, Mumbai International Airport Limited and Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Limited by Green Rock, NIIF, and Indo-Infra," CCI said in a release.

Green Rock, a trustee of Green Stone Trust, has made certain investments in India and does not carry out any business activities directly in India. NIIF is an alternative investment fund with a focus to provide long-term capital to the country's infrastructure sector, CCI said. Indo-Infra is a holding company and part of the PSP group which is a Canadian Crown corporation established by the Canadian Parliament under the Public Sector Pension Investment Board Act, it added.

The green channel concept -- recommended by the high-level panel that reviewed competition law in August -- allows for an automatic system for speedy approval for certain categories of merger and acquisitions. Under the framework, green channel approvals can be availed in combinations where there are no horizontal overlaps, no existing or potential vertical relationships and no complementary business activities between the combining parties, or their respective group entities, or involving any entity in which any of the combining parties hold shares or have control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt wants every Indian to stand in line to prove citizenship, as it did after note ban: Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate.

Govt wants every Indian to stand in line to prove citizenship, as it did after note ban Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate....

UPDATE 1-Europeans to toughen up Iran stance but shy away from sanctions - diplomats

European parties to the Iran nuclear deal are likely to trigger a dispute resolution process in January to force Tehran to rollback violations, but would stop short of rushing to restore U.N. sanctions that would kill off the accord, diplom...

Montenegro to deploy troops to stem migrant flows

Montenegro will deploy troops to its borders in response to a rise in the number of migrants passing through the country on a new Balkan route to the European Union. Nearly 8,000 migrants from the Middle East and North Africa transited Mont...

Donald Trump to sign USD 738 billion defense spending

The US President POTUS Donald Trump will sign a defense spending of USD 738 billion on Friday, the last working day in the US before the Christmas holidays.In a tweet, the POTUS informed that the amount would be utilized on 12 weeks of pare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019