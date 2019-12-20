19 flights cancelled, five diverted due to dense fog in Delhi

Nineteen flights were cancelled and five were diverted due to dense fog that enveloped the national capital on Friday morning, a Delhi airport official said.

"Eleven departures and eight arrivals were cancelled due to bad weather. Five flights were diverted at other airports on Friday morning," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

