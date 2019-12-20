Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thiagarajar College of Engg, Delta Electronics sign MoU

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:08 IST
Thiagarajar College of Engg, Delta Electronics sign MoU

Thiagarajar College of Engg, Delta Electronics sign MoU Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI): Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan-based Delta Electronics to offer training for students on skill development and exchange of professionals. According to a press release, the MoU which was signed recently, was on exchange of professionals to deliver lectures in the areas specified and provide training to 'shortlisted' students for skill development on international standards.

Delta Electronics which has global revenues of USD 8 billion has decided to support the shortlisted pre-final and final year students as per the MoU. "Faculty and students will be exposed to various activities of Delta Electronics. The company has planned to make investments of about Rs 4,000 crore in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu," the release said.

Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Principal, V Abhaikumar exchanged documents with Delta Electronics, HR Head, Cliff Fann as part of signing MoU recently..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Wine caves and billionaires: Buttigieg under fire over fundraising at Democratic debate

Rising Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg came under attack during a debate among U.S. presidential hopefuls on Thursday, as his rivals questioned the 37-year-old mayors thin political resume and criticized his fundraising from wealthy don...

Delhi: 11 departure, 8 arrival flights cancelled due to bad weather

11 departure and 8 arrival flights were cancelled on Friday due to bad weather conditions at destinations, Delhi Airport officials said. Earlier, an airport official had said at least five flights have been diverted and 12 flights are runni...

Govt wants every Indian to stand in line to prove citizenship, as it did after note ban: Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate.

Govt wants every Indian to stand in line to prove citizenship, as it did after note ban Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate....

UPDATE 1-Europeans to toughen up Iran stance but shy away from sanctions - diplomats

European parties to the Iran nuclear deal are likely to trigger a dispute resolution process in January to force Tehran to rollback violations, but would stop short of rushing to restore U.N. sanctions that would kill off the accord, diplom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019