Thiagarajar College of Engg, Delta Electronics sign MoU Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI): Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Taiwan-based Delta Electronics to offer training for students on skill development and exchange of professionals. According to a press release, the MoU which was signed recently, was on exchange of professionals to deliver lectures in the areas specified and provide training to 'shortlisted' students for skill development on international standards.

Delta Electronics which has global revenues of USD 8 billion has decided to support the shortlisted pre-final and final year students as per the MoU. "Faculty and students will be exposed to various activities of Delta Electronics. The company has planned to make investments of about Rs 4,000 crore in Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu," the release said.

Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Principal, V Abhaikumar exchanged documents with Delta Electronics, HR Head, Cliff Fann as part of signing MoU recently..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

