Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bad weather forces cancellation of 12 flights to and fro Srinagar airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 20:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 20:56 IST
Bad weather forces cancellation of 12 flights to and fro Srinagar airport

Twelve flights to and fro the Srinagar airport were cancelled due to bad weather conditions, officials of the Airport Authority of India said, as most parts of Kashmir experienced a fresh spell of snowfall on Friday. Out of 25 scheduled flights for the day, only 13 operated to and fro the Srinagar airport in the morning while the rest 12 flights were cancelled later in the day due to bad weather, they said.

Srinagar experienced intermittent light snowfall and rains in the afternoon, while the high altitude areas of Kashmir witnessed moderate snowfall, the fourth of this season so far. The adverse weather conditions also forced the suspension of traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 5.30 pm, leaving thousands of Valley-bound vehicles stranded.

Jawahar Tunnel – the gateway to Kashmir – recorded about six inches of snow by this evening, a traffic department official said. The snow clearance operation is going on to make the arterial road trafficable as early as possible, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 release date, Team examined rhododendron bush

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-ICC to probe alleged war crimes in Palestinian areas, pending jurisdiction

The International Criminal Courts chief prosecutor said on Friday she would launch a full investigation into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territories as soon as the courts jurisdiction had been established. The announcement opens t...

Mumbai-Nagpur expressway to be named after Bal Thackeray: Govt

The Maharashtra government on Friday said the upcoming Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway will be named Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg. A government order to this effect was issued on Friday, which said the sta...

UPDATE 1-'Rise of Skywalker' battles to $40 mln domestic opening night

The highly anticipated movie Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker collected 40 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales on its opening night on Thursday, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co. The total for the ninth installmen...

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti to agitate in support of CAA

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has planned a nationwide agitation in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti HJS is going to agitate in support of CAA all over the country. We were asking for citizenship for the ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019