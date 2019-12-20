Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Trade progress, consumer spending propel Wall St to fresh highs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 23:58 IST
US STOCKS-Trade progress, consumer spending propel Wall St to fresh highs

The S&P 500 hit a record high for the seventh straight session on Friday, its longest in over two years, as investor sentiment improved on progress in U.S.-China trade relations and strength in domestic consumer spending.

The Dow Industrials and Nasdaq were heading for a second consecutive week of gains, while the benchmark S&P 500 was set to wrap up its fourth weekly advance. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed progress on issues from trade to North Korea and Hong Kong after speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping, dispelling fears of another escalation in the trade dispute.

"What investors like is that we seem very, very close to signing a phase one (trade) deal," said Michael Geraghty, equity strategist at Cornerstone Capital Group. "The details will be important and interesting, but I think for investors, what's important right now is that finally China and the U.S. seem to be on the same page."

Consumer spending, a key to U.S. economic growth and a major focus for investors, rose 0.4% last month, adding to a string of upbeat data that have helped put behind recession fears, which had dogged markets earlier this year. At 12:48 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 134.62 points, or 0.47%, at 28,511.58, the S&P 500 was up 17.91 points, or 0.56%, at 3,223.28 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 40.47 points, or 0.46%, at 8,927.69.

The Dow touched an all-time high for the second straight session, while the Nasdaq hit intraday records for the third straight day. All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were in the black, with technology and healthcare stocks providing the biggest boost.

Nike Inc fell 1.4%, after the world's largest sportswear maker reported lower-than-expected growth in revenue from North America. Cruise operators were the top percentage gainers on the S&P 500, led by Carnival Corp which rose 7.3% after forecasting a 2020 profit largely above estimates.

U.S. Steel Corp tumbled 9.5%, after the company said it expects a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss. Markets are likely to be volatile on Friday due to "quadruple witching," where investors unwind positions in futures and options contracts before their expiration.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.96-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 72 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 144 new highs and 29 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....

Telangana: Youth gets 2 years rigorous imprisonment for outraging modesty of minor

A 23-year-old man was convicted to two years of rigorous imprisonment for outraging the modesty of a ninth class girl student. According to Cyberabad Police, the accused, Shaik Abdul Waheb, was convicted in the case registered at Shamirpet ...

Alphabet grants Pichai largest ever stock award, again

Alphabet Incs newly-instated Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai would receive a hefty 240 million in performance-based stock awards over the next three years, the highest ever promised to any executive of the search giant. Pichai would a...

Coutts & Co to pay additional $27.9 mln under U.S. agreement

Swiss bank Coutts Co Ltd will pay an additional 27.9 million under an addendum to a 2015 non-prosecution agreement, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.The new payment comes after the Swiss bank paid a 78.4 million penalty under the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019