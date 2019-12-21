Left Menu
iView Announces First Patient Treated in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Program Evaluating IVIEW-1201 in Patients with Acute Adenoviral Conjunctivitis

 iView Therapeutics Inc. today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Phase 2 IVIEW-1201-01-AIC clinical trial program assessing the efficacy of IVIEW-1201 in patients (age ≥15 years) with Acute Adenoviral Conjunctivitis. First subject was dosed on 19 Dec in India at Disha Eye Hospital Pvt. Ltd. Kolkata under this Phase II Clinical trial program. This study is planned in US, India and China simultaneously.

"Acute Infectious Conjunctivitis is the most common and contagious ocular infections globally. There is no approved treatment for acute viral conjunctivitis, which represents a large unmet medical need in ophthalmology," said Bo Liang, Ph.D. MBA, Chairman & President, iView Therapeutic Inc. "IVIEW-1201 is a broad spectrum antiseptic gel forming ophthalmic solution which is potentially effective against all infectious pathogens including bacteria, mycobacteria, fungus and virus. The initiation of the global Phase 2 clinical trial program is an important milestone as we seek to provide an effective treatment option for AVC patients."

Acute infectious conjunctivitis is a leading cause of ocular morbidity, epidemic eye infection, lost productivity, patient discomfort and in some cases permanent visual compromise. Viral conjunctivitis is very contagious and can often lead to long term ocular morbidity but there is currently no FDA-approved treatment.

The objective of this study is to assess the efficacy of IVIEW-1201 as a first-line treatment for ocular infection in the setting of an acute adenoviral conjunctivitis infection.

"As we have successfully dosed our first patient in India, we are excited and looking forward to have more patients get treated and be benefit from this study," said leading PI, Dr. Virender Sangwan, Director of Innovation at Dr. Shroff Charity Eye Hospital.

About IVIEW-1201

IVIEW-1201 is a novel in-situ gel forming ophthalmic solution with in-vitro efficacy against many bacteria, yeasts, fungi and human adenovirus. In preclinical evaluation, it demonstrated antimicrobial efficacy on contact with ocular isolates of Pseudomonas aeuroginosa, and Methicillin Resistant- Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) and Candida parapsilosis. In a cytopathic effect study with human AE549 cells, IVIEW-1201 demonstrated complete inactivation of Human Adenovirus Type 5.

About iView Therapeutics Inc.

iView Therapeutics is headquartered in Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center of Bucks County with its China subsidiary located in Hengqin, Zhuhai city. For additional information on iView, please visit the Company's website at www.iviewtherapeutics.com.

CONTACT: David Hiller, 615-724-4012, david.hiller@medelis.com

