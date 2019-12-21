Left Menu
Reasons to buy the Solo Traveller Cover from Bajaj Finserv before your next holiday

Exploring destinations as a solo traveller is an emerging trend in India. As a single traveller in a new location, you should be prepared for every eventuality, be it an accident, loss of valuables such as your wallet, or any other emergency situation.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Dec 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Exploring destinations as a solo traveller is an emerging trend in India. As a single traveller in a new location, you should be prepared for every eventuality, be it an accident, loss of valuables such as your wallet, or any other emergency situation. To tackle such circumstances, the Solo Traveller Cover offered by Bajaj Finserv through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd, can be of immense help. Here are some of the important benefits of opting for this plan:

Get 24/7 roadside assistance in case of a vehicle breakdown Breakdown of your vehicle can leave you stranded for hours, especially if you're in a remote locality. Thankfully, one of the benefits of opting for the Solo Traveller Cover is that you can avail emergency roadside assistance at over 500 locations in India. Services include fixing a flat tyre, towing a vehicle or jumpstarting a dead battery.

Get complimentary accident cover As a solo traveller, having a backup plan to deal with emergencies is a must. These can happen any time during the trip and because you're alone, getting the right help is of utmost importance. With this plan offered by Bajaj Finserv, you get a complimentary cover of up to Rs 3 lakh for personal accidents, evacuations or emergency hospitalisation. This way, you know you can get the required help, should you need it.

Protection against loss of credit and debit cards Another outstanding feature of the Solo Traveller Cover is that you can block all your debit and credit cards instantly if you happen to lose them, thereby preventing misuse. All you have to do is call on 1800-419-4000, a toll-free helpline number, to get the job done.

Avail emergency financial assistance for travel and accommodation In addition to blocking your cards, you can also avail emergency financial assistance to ensure safe passage back home. You can get up to Rs 50,000 in India and up to Rs 1 lakh overseas, to book hotel rooms and travel tickets.

Here's how to apply for this plan: * Visit the Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions products page on the Bajaj Finserv website

* Fill in the online application form * Pay the annual premium of Rs 699 via online bank transfer, UPI, mobile wallet, or debit/credit card

In case you come across an untoward situation during your trip, you can easily raise a claim by calling the dedicated toll-free number or by writing an email to the insurer within 24-hours of such incident. Having opted for this cover, you can embark on a solo trip without any hesitation. Apart from this policy, you may also consider other plans such as the Domestic Holiday Cover, Wallet Care, and Trek Cover offered under the Pocket Insurances and Subscriptions.

Tailored to cater to your specific needs, the category offered by Bajaj Finserv includes over 80 products that you may choose from based on your lifestyle and everyday habits. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

