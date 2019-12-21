Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan lifts curbs on export of key chip material to S Korea

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-12-2019 11:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-12-2019 11:31 IST
Japan lifts curbs on export of key chip material to S Korea

Japan has lifted curbs on the export of a key microchip material to South Korea, news reports said Saturday, days before the leaders of both countries meet in their first formal talks for more than a year. The ministry of economy, trade, and industry on Friday removed photoresists -- used to coat semiconductor circuit boards -- from Tokyo's export restrictions against Seoul, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper and other reports said.

Japan tightened export controls on three materials essential to key products of South Korean tech companies such as Samsung in July after a series of South Korean court rulings ordered Japanese firms to compensate war-time forced labour victims. The move infuriated Tokyo, which insists the matter was settled in a 1965 treaty normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries, which included significant reparations.

Tokyo's export controls led to Seoul threatening to withdraw from a key military intelligence-sharing pact, alarming the United States who said that would benefit North Korea and China. South Korea later reversed course and agreed to extend the pact "conditionally".

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is due to meet South Korean leader Moon Jae-in at a summit in China next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Video: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Afghanistan

Anand Mahindra to resign from post at Mahindra Group; new appointments announced

After W.Bengal, Kerala too puts on hold NPR work

Strong earthquake strikes India, Pakistan and Afghanistan; no casualties yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Jason Momoa's revenge drama 'Sweet Girl' adds Marsa Tomei

Spider-Man Far From Home star Marisa Tomei has boarded the cast of Netflixs revenge action film Sweet Girl, starring Jason Momoa in the lead. To be directed by debutante filmmaker Brian Andrew Mendoza, the film is about a grieving husband M...

Alcoholism is linked to brain pathways, suggests study

A recent scientific study states that alcoholism may be due to dysfunction in a specific brain pathway that normally helps keep drinking in check. The study was conducted by researchers of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcohol...

Hong Kong police say suspect fired shot during protest-related arrest

Hong Kong, Dec 21 AFP Hong Kong police on Saturday said an armed suspect fired a live round at officers as they tried to arrest him in an operation linked to the months of pro-democracy protests engulfing the city. Police said a 19-year-old...

Under CAA, why allow migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan only and not Sri Lankan Tamils: Sharad Pawar.

Under CAA, why allow migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan only and not Sri Lankan Tamils Sharad Pawar....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019