STT GDC India Expands its National Network with the Inauguration of its 15th Data Centre in Bengaluru

• Further enhances market leadership as India’s largest data centre operator with the addition of a purpose-built hyper scale facility spread over 400,000 sq. ft. adding 18MW of IT load to its total existing capacity • Over INR 600 crore will be invested into build the state-of-the-art, purpose-built data centre with its infrastructure developed to the highest industry standards

STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) announced the opening of STT Bengaluru DC 3 in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The new Tier III data centre marks the first facility to be inaugurated as part of STT GDC India’s multi-megawatt capacity expansion plan, spanning major cities in the country.

The newly constructed 18MW, purpose-built facility is spread over 400,000 sq. ft. The entire data centre is designed to meet the highest benchmark in green practices and is built from ground up, drawing on STT GDC India’s combined design, construction, engineering, and operations expertise. It is designed to meet the modern day high-density computing needs of our customers for Mobility, e-Commerce, IoT, Cloud and Big Data.

The wide array of connectivity options comprise of configuration alternatives, including shared rack space, individual racks and cage. STT Bengaluru DC-3 will deliver bespoke solutions suiting customised needs and multi-megawatt dedicated spaces catering for both retail and wholesale customers.

Key facts and figures of STT Bengaluru DC-3

• State-of-the-art, purpose-built data centre (G+5) located in Bengaluru’s best-known business district, Whitefield • The land, building (core and shell), mechanical, electrical plant and equipment are entirely owned by STT GDC India

• With the highest structural and technical specifications, the building is built with post-tension slab technology, spread over 400,000 sq. ft. • An IGBC green building – Gold, which minimises the building’s impact on the climate and natural environment

• The building is built for seismic zone 3, which is one level higher than required making it one of the sturdiest buildings in the city • Floor loading: 1500 kg/sqm to 2000 kg/sqm & 50,000 sq. ft. of seamless floor plate area. With clear height of 5.5 metres, the data centre floor is designed to accommodate racks up to 58U

• Large weather-proof, loading dock with two freight lifts (3000 kg capacity each) to transport preloaded racks seamlessly • Carrier-neutral and carrier dense facility with large MMR rooms offering a wide array of connectivity choices approaching the building from three diversified paths

• Secured with a perimeter of multi-level security zones, including 24/7 manned security, CCTV video surveillance, identification with biometric access control, and security breach alarms • Uptime institute Tier-III compliant for continued mission imperatives for design

• Onsite 66kV GIS substation receiving power from two independent power substations for the highest level of power availability • State-of-the-art, building automation and monitoring system

• Large capacity reliable HT generators with fuel back up of more than 48 hours of continuous operation

Continuing STT GDC India’s strong focus on sustainability, this new data centre includes design features of high-efficiency chillers, reduced water consumption through intelligent design, and energy-efficient uninterruptible power supply.

At the launch, Sumit Mukhija, CEO - STT GDC India, said, “Bengaluru is a hub for many start-ups as well as ITES, e-Commerce, Biotech, and Fintech entities. As the IT city’s largest operational data centre, I’m excited to announce that STT Bengaluru DC-3 marks the first data centre to be inaugurated as part of our multi-megawatt capacity expansion across India, designed to strengthen the backbone infrastructure of the nation’s Silicon Valley. The new facility is also backed by our commitment to providing best-in-class data centre infrastructure for varied retail and wholesale clients.”

The latest expansion add ups to 15 data centres under STT GDC India’s ownership and management, and increases the power capacity to over 90 MW of critical IT load across 8 cities, further strengthening its market-leading position as India’s data centre provider of choice for customers with mission-critical IT requirements.

About STT Global Data Centres India Private limited A joint venture between ST Telemedia Global Data Centres and Tata Communications, STT Global Data Centres India Private Limited (STT GDC India) is a market-leading data centre service provider with the largest data centre footprint in the country. Since 2004, STT GDC India has been managing the country’s largest raised floor area and critical IT load with now 15 facilities across 8 major cities serving over 1000 customers, including many Fortune 500 companies. Its mission-critical solutions comprise of best-in-class offerings delivering industry-leading uptime to its customers. STT GDC India now operates three of the country’s largest data centre facilities in Pune, Chennai and Bengaluru.

For more information, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.in.

About ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) is a fast-growing data centre service provider headquartered in Singapore. With a global platform of data centres in the world’s major business markets of over 90 facilities across Singapore, China, India, Thailand and the UK, STT GDC offers a full suite of best-in-class, highly scalable and flexible data centre solutions, connectivity and support services that best meet customers’ current and future colocation needs.

For more details, please visit www.sttelemediagdc.com.

Image: Mr. Sumit Mukhija, CEO, STT GDC India inaugurating STT Bengaluru DC-3

