Business brief

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India on Saturday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming ZS EV, a full electric SUV. The ZS EV can be booked for Rs 50,000 on mgmotor.co.in and select showrooms across five cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the company said in a statement.

The carmaker also announced a special introductory price would be offered to the first 1,000 customers, although it is yet to announce the full price of the vehicle. It is estimated that the ZS EV will be priced in the range of Rs 20-25 lakh. MG Motor India said it is setting up a 5-step charging ecosystem that is aimed at fulfilling the needs of EV customers.

The vehicle can travel up to 340 km on a full single charge. The company plans to launch the vehicle in the market in January. It will be produced at its plant at Halol in Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

