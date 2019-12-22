Left Menu
Development News Edition

Choice Hotels plans to open 11 new hotels in India in 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 12:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 12:11 IST
Choice Hotels plans to open 11 new hotels in India in 2020
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Choice Hotels India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the US-based hospitality company Choice Hotels International, is looking to open 11 new hotels in India in 2020. "Currently, we have 32 operating hotels in India spread across the country. In 2020, we are looking at opening 11 new properties, mainly in tier II and III cities, taking the total to 43," Choice Hotels India CEO Vilas Pawar told PTI here. The upcoming hotels, which are under various stages of development, will be in cities including Gurugram, Lucknow, Dehradun, Indore, Bengaluru, Kochi, Abu Road, Dalhousie, Khanvel, Lakhimpur and Rishikesh, under the franchise model, he said.

The new hotels will be opened under Comfort Inn, Quality Inn and Clarion brands as the company is mainly present in the mid-scale segments in India, he added. "Most of our new properties will mainly be in tier II and III cities as they are fast growing market. As we follow the franchise model we don't invest in the property. We invest in our distribution platforms, in our systems that deliver values and in training. Going forward we see great opportunities in India and we see great opportunities in the mid-scale segment," he pointed out.

In India, Choice Hotels operates mainly under three brands -- Comfort (three star), Quality (four star) and Clarion (basic five star). The company also has The Ascend Hotel Collection brand in India that offers upscale boutique and historic hotels. When asked if the company is looking to add any new brand in India, Pawar said there are no such plans at this point.

"At this point we would like to consolidate the existing brands and strengthen their presence. I don't think the market is mature enough for expanding with new brands. However, market scenario may change in 1-2 years and we may think about introducing some new brand in India," he said. Choice Hotels International is a global lodging franchisor with over 7,000 hotels representing more than 5,00,000 rooms in more than 35 countries and territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 2-'Healthy' Boeing Starliner spacecraft on track to land in New Mexico -NASA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Economy 'virtually destroyed', CAA brought in to divert attention: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday, alleging that the new citizenship law has been brought in to divert the attention from the virtually destroyed economy and rising unemployment.Addressing a press conf...

More plastic pollution on Maha beaches than K'taka, Goa: Study

Beaches in Maharashtra are more polluted with microplastics and macroplastics than those in Goa and Karnataka, according to a study conducted by a research institute here. The study has blamed plastic industries located near the shore and ...

Under pressure Australia PM visits beleaguered firefighters

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited firefighters battling Australias bushfire crisis on Sunday as he apologized for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early after public outrage. Morrison toured the headquarters of the New South Wales Rural Fi...

Indo-Pak ties in 2019: From brink of war to corridor of peace

Pakistan and India were almost on the brink of war in 2019 following the Pulwama terror attack that killed dozens of CRPF soldiers and prompted India to carry out air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, but the year ended on a somewhat pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019