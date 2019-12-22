Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT writes to PM seeking amnesty scheme to protect Delhi traders from sealing drive

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-12-2019 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-12-2019 19:26 IST
CAIT writes to PM seeking amnesty scheme to protect Delhi traders from sealing drive

Industry body CAIT has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an amnesty scheme to protect more than 10 lakh traders from the "onslaught of sealing" in the national capital. In a letter to Modi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said traders welcome the move of regularising unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

CAIT said it has urged the prime minister to announce "an amnesty scheme with a cut-off date to protect more than 10 lakh traders from the onslaught of sealing which traders are facing since last 13 years". The regularisation of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi will not only benefit more than 40 lakhs people but will also protect more than 3 lakh very small shops of people of poor strata working in these colonies for earning their daily livelihood, CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said in the letter.

The traders, he said, have been compelled to request the prime minister to announce an amnesty scheme on the pattern of regularising the unauthorised colonies. Under such amnesty scheme, business establishments in Delhi as on December 31, 2019 should be given status quo and all shops sealed should be de-sealed, his letter said.

For structured development of the shops falling under amnesty scheme, separate development norms could be formed and regularisation of all such shops may be done against reasonable charges under the supervision of a special task force, he suggested. "Khandelwal lamented that the monitoring committee constituted by the Supreme Court has framed its own rules instead of following the mandatory provisions of MCD Act, 1957. It is estimated that more than 7,000 shops are sealed in Delhi since 2007 and every effort to de-seal the shops is vehemently turned down by the Monitoring Committee without any logic.

"Even the efforts of Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Urban Development, for amending the Master Plan 2021 are not being obeyed by the Monitoring Committee. Such amendments, which have already taken legal shape, could provide relief from sealing to lakhs of traders," the body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

What Song Hye-Kyo’s new ring means? Song Joong-Ki won’t renew with Blossom Entertainment

UPDATE 1-Clashes as police try to clear Hong Kong protesters after Uighur support rally

Circular Economy: Where India needs to focus?

UPDATE 1-Russia, China have blood on their hands after veto on Syria cross-border aid: Pompeo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

Tukde tukde gang, urban naxals behind CAA, NRC protest: Prasad

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday vowed tough action against sponsored protests in view of the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed nationwide NRC, which he claimed were being supported by the tukde tukde gang and urban Naxals....

EIB chief slams slow industrial response to climate change

Frankfurt am Main, Dec 22 AFP The president of the European Investment Bank, the EUs lending arm, has sharply criticised industrial companies for reacting too slowly to climate change, saying some bosses had been asleep at the wheel. In an ...

Guj BJP to hold events to remove 'misconceptions' about CAA

In order to remove the misconceptions from peoples minds about the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, the Gujarat BJP plans to organise a number of programmes in the state, including door-to-door campaigns, meetings and Run for CAA. The party s...

UPDATE 1-Egypt reinstates information ministry in cabinet portfolio reshuffle

Egypt will reinstate the countrys information ministry and President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has put the prime minister directly in charge of the governments investment portfolio, in a cabinet reshuffle approved by parliament on Sunday.Osama H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019