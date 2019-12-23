Left Menu
Indiannica Learning Announces the National Final of the First Edition of Indiannica Quiz League

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 23-12-2019 13:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-12-2019 13:57 IST
24 students from various parts of the country have qualified for the finale

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited) is delighted to announce the National Final of the first edition of Indiannica Quiz League (IQL) on 24th December 2019.

The Indiannica Quiz League is a national level quiz competition for students of classes 6-8. The competition started in the first week of November consisting of 12 online rounds and has seen participation of over 25000 students from across India. Highest online scorers from 4 zones (North, South, East, and West) of the country participated in on-ground quizzes in Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune. The top three teams of each zone will be vying for the top three winning spots in the Final Round of IQL.

Indiannica Quiz League is a testimony to the company's mission of enriching the experiences of learners that it connects with and a tradition of successfully hosting quizzes in different parts of the country in association with prestigious schools. Congratulations to the following schools whose students are among the top 24.

Winners of North Zone

New RSJ Public School, Prayagraj;

Holy Kingdom Public School, Gurugram; St.Mary's School, Dwarka;

Modern Delhi Public School, Greater Faridabad;

DPS International, Delhi; Sun Valley International School, Ghaziabad

Winners of South Zone

Gitam School, Tirupati;

Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Hubli; Navkis Educational Center, Bengaluru;

Little Flower School, Hyderabad;

Presidency school, Rabindranath Tagore Nagar, Bengaluru; Dafne Asiatic School, Vizag

Winners of East Zone

Mount Assisi School, Bhagalpur;

Sacred Heart Convent School, Jamshedpur; Don Bosco, Bandel;

St Joseph's School, North 24 Parganas

Winners of West Zone

Naded City Public School, Pune; The Radiant International School, Surat;

Lokseva e School, Pune

The top three winning teams of the final round will be awarded scholarships worth ₹2,00,000. The school with the highest number of registrations will be awarded the Knowledge Beacon Award.

To learn more, visit: https://www.indiannicalearning.com/indiannica-quiz-league

About Indiannica Learning

Indiannica Learning Private Limited (a subsidiary of Navneet Education Limited), since 1998 has been a pioneer in creation, development, distribution and marketing of products that promote knowledge and learning.

The company has an extensive product catalogue comprising specialized curricular learning solutions consisting of textbooks, interactive student and teacher resources, teacher training materials, educational, instructional, and information products as well as technology solutions. We strongly involve ourselves with schools, parents, and educators, designing products for the 21st century classroom and today's home learning environments, in association with global educational publisher, Encyclopædia Britannica as exclusive licensee of Encyclopædia Britannica curricular solutions.

At Indiannica Learning, we are committed to our mission of enriching experiences of learners that we connect with and spreading knowledge beyond horizons.

For more details please visit:

www.indiannicalearning.com, https://www.indiannicalearning.com/indiannica-quiz-league, or www.facebook.com/Indiannicalearn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/628495/Indiannica_Learning_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1010155/Indiannica_Quiz_League.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

