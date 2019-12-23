Left Menu
FTSE dips after best run in more than two years; NMC outshines

  Updated: 23-12-2019 14:01 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

A drop in financial stocks led London's main index away from a near five-month high on Monday and halted its eight-day rally, though NMC Health outperformed after beginning a review of its books following an attack by short-seller Muddy Waters. The FTSE 100 edged 0.1% lower in holiday-thinned trade, as investors locked in profits from earlier this month. The index had been on its best run since May 2017, gaining nearly 5% in the last two weeks. The FTSE 250 added 0.3%.

NMC, whose shares have nearly halved in value since last week after Muddy Waters criticised the healthcare group's financials, jumped 8.4% and was on course for its best day since Aug. 22. AIM-listed Nichols dropped 20%, to its lowest level since Jan. 3, after the Vimto soft drinks maker warned on its 2020 profit.

